WILLMAR -- A Willmar 20-year-old was in a chemically induced “haze” Feb. 13 when he robbed the Willmar Auto Plaza, his attorney asserted in court Tuesday.

Judge Jennifer Fischer sentenced Martin Salinas to 41 months in prison for first-degree aggravated robbery of the store on U.S. Highway 12. A second felony charge for theft was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Fischer expressed hesitation at the sentence, though it fell on the lower half of the sentencing guidelines. Salinas, now 21, is still young to face that much prison time, however justified, Fischer said.

“I don’t like doing this, I don’t like the situation,” Fischer said, before adding, “You were a very dangerous person during that time.”

A store employee reported the robbery to Willmar police around 8:15 p.m. Feb. 13. The employee told police that he had been closing up the store when a man tried to enter the just-locked front door.



Thinking the man was a late customer, the employee unlocked the door for him.



As soon as the employee opened the door for the man, the man showed him what looked like a gun covered with a bandana.



The man then demanded money from the till and the back room, grabbed a carton of cigarettes and told the employee to hand over his phone and lay on the floor.



As soon as the man left, the employee drove to a nearby store to call 911.



The employee told police he recognized the man as Salinas, and that they had gone to school together.



According to the criminal complaint on the charges, video surveillance footage confirmed the employee’s account of the events.

Salinas initially denied any involvement in the robbery. He gave an alibi witness who later directly contradicted his prior statements on his whereabouts the day of the robbery.

In a later interview with law enforcement, he admitted to the robbery, saying he had planned it for half a day because he needed money to go out with friends.

He said he had a BB gun with him at the time.

Salinas read an apology letter in court, addressed “to whom it may concern.”

“I know that I can and will change my ways,” Salinas said.

Brian Olson, the attorney representing Salinas, argued that Salinas’s disposition toward the crime is a reason for leniency in sentencing.

“He’s going to prison with the right attitude,” he said. “I do hope he succeeds.”

Fischer partially obliged with that request, lowering the fine for the conviction to only $50.

Salinas was also sentenced for a second case Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault for pointing a handgun at a man Dec. 19 after a petty argument outside a Willmar home.

He was sentenced the full $1,000 fine in that case, along with a concurrent 36-month prison sentence that will be served at the same time as the aggravated robbery sentence.

“We can decide every day what kind of person we want to be,” Fischer told Salinas. “And that is well within your power.”