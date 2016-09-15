WILLMAR—The Willmar Finance Committee this week recommended setting the 2017 preliminary tax levy at the mayor's recommended amount of $4,829,365, an 8.5 percent increase over last year. There are concerns about how the city will pay for a possible $115,000 shortfall in the overall budget if the state tax bill isn't approved and signed into law by Gov. Mark Dayton.

"I would still have angst. We're budgeting money we don't have reliably available," Councilman Shawn Mueske said.

The $115,000 in additional local government aid the city would receive if the tax bill is approved is built into next year's budget. Mayor Marv Calvin said during his budget presentation Aug. 31 if the money is not made available by the state, the city could dip into its emergency reserve funds. But there are council members who are not comfortable taking money from those reserves, or raising taxes to pay for it.

"It is not as responsible as it could be," Mueske said.

If the council follows the recommendation of the Finance Committee to set the levy at $4,829,365 at the upcoming council meeting Monday, raising taxes to meet any shortfall would not be possible. State statute does not allow a tax levy to increase after it is approved preliminarily in September. The only direction the levy could go is down.

With an increase in taxes almost off the table, the only other options to find the $115,000 is taking it out of reserves, raising revenues by implementing fees or making cuts to the budget.

"At the end of the day, there is $115,000 we have to figure out what we do," Councilman Denis Anderson said.

The council has rejected collecting a natural gas franchise fee or a cable public, educational and governmental access channel fee in the past, Anderson said.

"I think the mayor was right. There didn't seem to be an appetite on behalf of the council to institute either of those," Anderson said.

Council members will have to figure out how to come up with the $115,000 before it approves the final budget in December.

"We know our maximum amount. We will continue to wrestle with this $115,000," Anderson said.