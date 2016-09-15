Records published Sept. 16.

This is the records summary for Sept. 16.

MONTEVIDEO—A Montevideo woman was injured Wednesday evening on state Highway 7 after she attempted to make a left turn and crashed into another vehicle.

The State Patrol says Phyllis M. Nider, 90, was transported to Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nider had been driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu east on Highway 7 when she attempted the turn onto 50th Avenue Southwest. Just before 7:30 p.m., her vehicle collided with a westbound 2000 Dodge Ram, driven by 31-year-old Garret A. Darville.

Darville, of Clarkfield, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash on the two-lane, undivided roadway.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and Montevideo Police Department assisted the State Patrol with the crash.

Suspicious snapchat

WILLMAR—Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man on the 700 block of Ninth Street Southeast reported to police that he had received suspicious messages through the smartphone app Snapchat from an unknown person. The unknown person reportedly tried to get the man to send $75,000. The man did not give the individual any money.

Convenience store damaged

WILLMAR—The Willmar Holiday Station Store building at 817 Litchfield Avenue S.W. sustained minor damage Thursday morning when the roof of a truck caught the lower edge of the building. No one was injured in the crash, which happened just before 5 a.m.

Suspicious driver

WILLMAR—A woman reported that her daughter had seen a suspicious person drive by Kennedy Elementary School in Willmar multiple times Tuesday as her daughter waited near the doors to be picked up from dance class around 8 p.m.

The daughter reportedly saw the individual drive by the school on Seventh Street Southwest about 10 times, usually fast but sometimes slow. The driver was a man about 40 years old, and did not say anything.

Extra patrol was requested near the school.