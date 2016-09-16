Contracts awarded for interior finishing at new school

Briana Sanchez / Tribune Workers lay footings and construct foundation walls Tuesday at the site of the new Willmar elementary school. The Willmar School Board this week approved another $13.3 million in contracts toward the project.

WILLMAR—The Willmar School Board has approved about $13.3 million in contracts for the district's new elementary school.

At a special meeting Thursday morning, board members approved 30 different contracts for the third phase of bidding on the project.

Work started in the spring at the site along Lakeland Drive Southeast east of the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA. Site preparation and underground utilities are finished. Footings were poured this week. The fourth bidding phase will be for playground equipment and asphalt.

The contracts were approved contingent on the construction management firm's final discussions with the contractors.

Stephen Plantenberg of R.A. Morton Construction Managers said the interviews over the next week will make sure that everyone understands what the contracts include, and he expects that to go smoothly.

"I feel good about all these firms," he said. The total cost of the bids Thursday was $13,315,922, about $60,000 more than was budgeted for those projects.

The next step in the district's building program will be opening bids for a gymnasium addition at Willmar Senior High School. Those bids will be opened at 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.

The projects are funded by a $52.35 million bond approved in a 2015 referendum. In addition to the three major projects, the overall program includes remodeling in other buildings and completing some overdue maintenance projects.

West central Minnesota businesses received nearly $5 million in contracts from the third-phase bids. A number of bids went to businesses in the St. Cloud area.

Among local contractors: Breitbach Construction of Elrosa, $128,900 for steel erection; Cornerstone of Willmar, $313,900 for carpentry; Floor to Ceiling of Willmar, $149,000 for tilework and $298,000 for floor coverings; Larsen Drywall of Willmar, $304,500 for acoustical ceilings; Quick Signs of Willmar, $14,253 for signage; Lake Country Mechanical of Spicer, $874,100 for plumbing; and Chappell Central, $2,728,000 for heating,ventilation and air conditioning.

Other contracts: HTH Masonry of St. Cloud, $662,644 for masonry veneer; Northern Lights Steel Fabrication, $192,700 for steel supply; The Caulkers of Fridley, $48,000 for caulking; Minnkota Architectural Products, $934,934 for metal wall panels; Mid Central Door Co. of Waite Park, $195,123 for doors, frames and hardware; API Garage Door Store of Waite Park, $17,995 for overhead doors; WL Hall Company of Hopkins, $981,145 for aluminum curtain wall, entrances and glazing;

Regal Contractors of Waite Park, $1,005,000 for gypsum systems; Advance Terrazzo and Tile Co. of Coon Rapids, $261,000 for Terrazzo flooring; Full Spectrum Finishing of Royalton, $164,350 for painting; FLR Sanders of Princeton, $115,300 for wood sport flooring and $21,700 for synthetic sport flooring; JF Equipment of Cromwell, $82,700 for lockers; Hufcor Inc. of Minneapolis, $82,700 for paired partitions; H&B Specialized Products Inc. of Eden Prairie, $81,850 for athletic equipment;

Seating and Athletic Facility Enterprises of Ellendale, $10,813 for bleachers; Strategic Equipment of St. Cloud, $474,785 for food service; TMI Storage Systems of Dickinson, North Dakota, $281,809 for casework; Breth-Zenzen Fire Protection of St. Joseph, $145,300 for fire suppression; Avon Electric Service of Avon, $2,045,000 for electrical communications safety and security; Trane Co., $349,205 for temperature control substitute.