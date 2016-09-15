Mill Pond Music Trail to be dedicated Saturday in New London

NEW LONDON—The dedication of the Mill Pond Music Trail will be at 6 p.m. Saturday in Holm Park in conjunction with the New London Fall Festival.

Live music will be played by local bands along the path connecting the music trail's instrument installations.

The music trail is part of the Riverspace Project, that was made possible by an ArtPlace America Creative Placemaking grant awarded to New London in 2014.

The event will also include tours of other creative place­making projects and events throughout the Riverspace area, located near the Mill Pond Dam behind Main Street's businesses.

Project leaders will be available to describe their work, what it means to them and who was involved in making it happen.

Riverspace artistic director Kristin Allen, administrative assistant Heather King and former project director Jeff Vetsch will be present at the celebration to explain the intent behind the ArtPlace grant opportunity and what was achieved over the term of the grant, which ends in December.

The final event of the day includes Deb Mortenson's Roaming Cinema project that features an outdoor showing of a short film made to celebrate the spirit of community, the Riverspace Project, its leaders and the arts.