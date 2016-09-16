WILLMAR—Willmar's teachers and the school district may have taken a step toward resolving a two-year labor contract that expired nearly 15 months ago.

Negotiators for the the Willmar School Board and Education Minnesota-Willmar met Wednesday to compare the formulas they have been using to calculate the overall dollar value of their proposals.

Most language issues have been resolved, but there has been no agreement on salaries.

After the two sides had a nearly $1 million difference between their cost estimates of the same proposal, they decided to look for discrepancies in calculations. They were hoping to find possible entry errors or other differences that could explain the differences.

Liz Fischer, the district's human resources director, said she had found some discrepancies between the two methods. The biggest difference was a $754,000 cost for health savings accounts.

Union representative Libby Erickson said the amount had been entered in one section in the belief that it would carry over to the other section.

After resolving some other smaller differences, Fischer said she thought the two models would provide results that would be very close.

The next step would be for the two sides to set a new date for negotiations. They have been negotiating since April 2015 and have met more than a dozen times. A state mediator met with them twice, but they went back to meeting on their own after that.

In their last offers, the teachers sought an increase to the next step of the salary scale for all teachers plus 2 percent raises in each year. The district offered a total increase of 3.8 percent over the two years, which the teachers could distribute as they wanted.

While negotiations have been stalled, members of the teachers' union have continued efforts to keep the issue in the public eye.

At most School Board meetings, members have spoken during public comment periods.

At the board meeting on Monday, Monica Villars and Cynthia Kroona spoke.

Villars, an art teacher at the Area Learning Center, said Willmar is one of a handful of districts in the state without a contract settlement. "It's not the image I want for our district."

Villars said she believes that increased state revenue and higher revenue from higher enrollment means the district could afford a settlement. "Do you value your teachers?" she said. "That's a question for me."

Kroona, a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School, asked board members to consider changing the model of negotiations. Trevor Helmers, an attorney, was hired to negotiate the contract for the board this year, which has been a source of frustration for the teachers.

"We used to follow a model called collaborative bargaining," she said. The two sides would get together in a "non-threatening environment" to come to an agreement, sometimes even having dinner together, she added.

Communicating through an attorney has been frustrating, she said, and "we have lost so much time."

Board members have been aware of the dissatisfaction with the negotiations process this year, but Board Chairman Liz VanDerBill said earlier this year that the board did not have second thoughts about hiring Helmers.

Other employee bargaining units settled their contracts some time ago, most after a few meetings. In most cases, the contracts were settled for an increase of about 2 percent in each year of their two-year agreements. In some cases, employees received more of their increases in benefits than in salaries.