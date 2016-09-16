Briana Sanchez / Tribune Three Willmar businesses failed an alcohol compliance check last month and served an underage individual. A representative from each business appeared Monday before the Willmar Finance Committee to explain what happened and what was being done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

WILLMAR—The Kandi Entertainment Center, Applebee's and the Foxhole Brewhouse found themselves in front of the Willmar Finance Committee this week after an alcohol compliance check in August didn't go the way it should have.

"Three businesses failed the compliance check and served alcohol to an underage individual," Police Chief Jim Felt said at Monday's committee meeting.

The checks took place Aug. 4, 5 and 11 and were coordinated by the Willmar Police Department. Five off-sale and 17 on-sale establishments were checked over those three days.

A representative from each business which failed the check explained to the Finance Committee what happened and what was being done to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Joseph Hart, general manager of the Kandi Entertainment Center, said the night of the check was busy, as he was working with the volleyball league. He said he was informed an officer was at the bar and that a new server had served an underage person a beer.

"Many have no bar experience," Hart said of his new employees.

After the check, Hart has initiated a new policy at the center, which includes checking the IDs of all patrons, using an electronic ID checker and having servers be aware of the patron's actions before, during and after being served, so they can stop serving an individual if they feel the need is there. Hart said employees have signed the new policy.

"A $3 beer isn't worth our liquor license or the embarrassment of being here," Hart said.

Felt reminded all three establishments that the Willmar Police Department does provide free responsible beverage training, the next one taking place Oct. 11.

"Officers go over things like checking IDs, signs of intoxication," Felt said.

Councilman Denis Anderson said it could be a good extra step for all.

"That would be a good thing to do, in addition to the policies you have implemented," Anderson said.

Josh Dostal of Applebee's said its failed test took place Aug. 4.

"We don't want this stuff going on," Dostal said.

Applebee's has a zero tolerance policy regarding employees who serve alcohol to underage patrons.

"She was sent home and terminated the next day," Dostal said, adding all employees are aware of the policy.

Dostal oversees five different Applebee's in this region, and said the restaurants usually go through a refresher about responsible serving in September, but since this failed check happened in August, he has had all servers recertified.

In the case of Foxhole Brewhouse, it was co-owner Ryan Fuchs who served the underage patron Aug. 11.

"We go caught on a really busy night. I honestly didn't even look at the person," Fuchs said.

Fuchs said all servers have gone through the police training since the incident, and Foxhole plans to have refresher training every six months. On nights when the brewhouse gets very busy, like during events, Fuchs said the establishment will either stamp or provide bracelets to those who can drink.

Fuchs said it is an embarrassment having failed the check, especially since Foxhole is only a year old and craft beer is usually associated with responsibility. Failing a check does not represent that.

"That is something we don't want to be associated with again," Fuchs said.

Since this was the first failed check in at least three years for each of the establishments, none is being fined for the violation of its liquor license. However, if any fail again, a fine of $1,000 will be issued. A third failed check is a $2,000 fine and a fourth is a $3,000 fine.

"We no longer shut down the alcohol for a few weeks. It is money out of your pocket," said City Clerk/Treasurer Kevin Halliday.

If the establishments go three checks in a row without failing, they will start back at the beginning with no strikes against them.

"It's good to see you, but we don't ever want to see you here again," Anderson said.