NLS hears proposal for aeroponics system

A grow station is shown at Living Greens Farms, based in Faribault. The business uses aeroponics, which involves growing plants by having roots exposed to oxygen and fed with a mist of water. (Living Greens Farm photo)

NEW LONDON—A patented process to produce vegetables with an aeroponics method that was developed by a 1987 New London-Spicer graduate could serve as an educational tool—and revenue source—for the school district in the future.

Dana Anderson gave a presentation Monday night to the NLS School Board about his Living Green Farms.

Anderson developed the automated misting system that feeds vertical containers of leafy vegetables that are grown in air—without soil—in 2010.

Since 2012 he has been operating a beta facility in Faribault, where he produces and sells nearly 40 different varieties of lettuce and herbs in the year-round growing facility, with hopes to expand the company through franchises.

NLS currently has a passive solar greenhouse and wind turbine that are incorporated into classroom curriculum, and the district is considering expanding programs as part of a proposal for an "energy education center for experiential learning center." It would make NLS a testing site for hands-on energy related concepts and technologies.

As part of that proposal, NLS would select, install, study and test real-life, scalable working energy systems that could be integrated into a feasible enterprise.

Setting up an aeroponics system could fit into that mission and help expand students' education and career opportunities, said Superintendent Paul Carlson. It could also be used to produce food for the school cafeteria and, potentially, sell to local businesses.

"It's like a greenhouse on steroids," Carlson said, who envisioned using school land in Spicer as a potential site for the facility.

There are considerable costs involved, including the estimated $50,000 to purchase each 10-foot-tall grow station and high electricity costs for the lighting.

Anderson said, however, grants and a potential partnership with Xcel Energy could help offset the investment.

He encouraged the board members to consider what goals they would like to achieve if they pursued adding an aeroponics facility to the district. He said that if the district is indeed interested in pursuing the venture, he would return with more specific plans and proposals.

Anderson said he is in talks with major companies, including Coborns and Target, that are interested in purchasing his locally grown produce.

"A lot of people are excited about it," Anderson said. "We think it'll be a home run."

Because of the unique aeroponics system he's developed, Anderson said he can grow as much pesticide-free produce in 300 square feet of floor space that is grown on one acre of land in California. He also says the greens can be grown in about half the time and that the system uses 5 percent of the water used in conventional growing methods. He said a head of lettuce can be grown for about 60 cents in his system.

While it takes several days to shuttle vegetables to Minnesota from the coast, Anderson said his systems can be located anywhere and the produce can be on local store shelves the same day it's picked.

He said teaming up with NLS could provide educational opportunities for students to run plant production tests, develop recipes and learn about the profit-and-loss aspects of operating a business.

Aaron Backman, director of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission, said the system could also provide aerospace technology education in the field of growing food in outer space, which could be eligible for NASA grants.

The board agreed to revisit Anderson's venture next summer.