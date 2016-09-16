Kandiyohi County 4-H'ers earn livestock and project awards at State Fair
ST. PAUL—Minnesota 4-H'ers from 86 counties brought over 2,800 animals, more than 2,600 non-livestock exhibits, delivered more than 200 public presentations and participated in dozens of group learning experiences and public performances during the 2016 State Fair.
Education is integral in the "learn by doing" philosophy of 4-H, and as part of the educational component, Minnesota 4-H requires every youth exhibiting an animal to also participate in knowledge tests, skill-a-thons and personal interviews directly related to the animal species they are exhibiting.
Along with interviews, all 4-H youth livestock exhibitors complete the livestock quality assurance and ethics training which covers biosecurity, educating the public on the role of livestock and caring for their animal's welfare.
There were nearly 50 Kandiyohi County 4-H'ers who exhibited animals at the State Fair.
Jonas Anez, Swine, Willmar, White, interview finalist
Wendy Bauman, Swine, Raymond, Blue
Jaxon Behm, Beef, Atwater, Blue
Johnathan Behm, Beef, Atwater, Blue
Austin Bengtson, Meat Goat, Spicer, Blue
Coen Bitzan, Rabbit, New London, Purple
Caden Carlson, Dairy, Pennock, Blue, interview winner
Cael Carlson, Dairy, Pennock, Reserve Champion Grade Holstein Heifer
Clay Carlson, Dairy, Pennock, Purple
Ben Clark, Beef, Murdock, Blue
Benjamin Damhof, Poultry, Willmar, Red
Fedric Damhof, Poultry, Willmar, Red
Dilon Gratz, Dairy, Atwater, Reserve Champion Registered Holstein Cow, interview winner
Elliot Gratz, Dairy, Atwater, Blue
Wilson Gratz, Dairy, Atwater, Champion Total Merit Jersey Heifer
Andrew Hatlestad, Poultry, New London, Red
Paul Johnson, Dairy, Pennock, Red
Brandon Knisley, Sheep, New London, Purple
Courtney Knisley, Sheep, New London, Blue
Erin Knisley, Sheep, New London, Purple
Caden Lien, Rabbit, Spicer, Blue
Chole Lien, Dairy, Spicer, Blue
Nicole Lilleberg, Dairy, Atwater, Purple
Isaac Lindquist, Poultry, Pennock, Red,, interview winner
Madalyn Lungren, Lama, New London, Participation
Hailey Meadows, Sheep, Spicer, Blue
Karly Osterbauer, Swine, Kerkhoven, Red
Matthew Paulson, Swine, Atwater, Blue
Morgan Paulson, Dairy, Atwater, Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn Heifer; livestock demonstration, Blue
Jenna Proehl, Rabbit, Spicer, Blue
Madison Radtke, Dairy Goat, Kerkhoven, Blue; Llama - Obstacle Course, Blue; Llama — Public Relations, Red; Llama - Showmanship, Blue
Travis Roelofs, Dairy Goat, Raymond, Blue
Trent Roelofs, Dairy Goat, Raymond, Blue
Taylor Rohner-Swart, Dairy, Pennock, Purple
Dacotah Rohner, Beef, Pennock, Red
Tanner Rohner, Dairy, Pennock, Blue
Sara Rothers, Dairy Goat, Kerkhoven, Champion LaMancha Junior Doe
Luke Ruter, Sheep, New London, Blue
Caleb Sjostrom, Swine, Willmar, Purple
Kathryn Stai, Lama-Poster, New London, Blue
Kiara Stai, Poultry, New London, Blue
Gabriel Thompson, Rabbit, Spicer, Purple
Haley VanNurden, Swine, Sunburg, Blue
Kirsten VanDerPol, Sheep, Kerkhoven, Blue
Jordyn Walstrom, Rabbit, Belgrade, Blue
Jakob Zuidema, Dairy Goat, Blomkest, Blue
Jessaca Zuidema, Dairy Goat, Blomkest, Blue; Reserve Champion Market Goat Showmanship
Exhibiting non-livestock project work and delivering public presentations at the state fair provides youth an opportunity to both showcase their achievements as well as continue the learning through the interactive and group-based conference judging and team experiences, including teams that demonstrated engineering and problem solving skills by participating in a Rube Goldberg challenge to crush a pop can in multiple and complex steps and the Share the Fun show.
More than 30 Kandiyohi County 4-H'ers participated in these group-based conference judging and team experiences.
Elsie Duininck, Public Presentations, Spicer, Red
Eli Hanson, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue
Brenden Kath, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue
Heidi Kath, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue
Eli Nelson, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue
Cole Erickson, Aerospace, Atwater, Blue
Cora Gleason, Bicycle, Pennock, Blue
Nicole Lilleberg, Clothing & Textiles-Non-Garment, Atwater, Purple
Austin Bengston, Crafts & Fine Arts, Spicer, Blue
Kirsten VanDerPol, Crafts & Fine Arts, Kerkhoven, Red
Sophia Newsom, Crop Sciences-Small Grains & Legumes, Willmar, Red
Alexandra Suchy, Dog, Spicer, Blue
Mikhayla Holm, Dog, New London, Blue
Gabriel Thompson, Dog, Spicer, Blue
Tristan Thompson, Exploring Animals, Spicer, Red
Haley Van Nurden, Food & Nutrition, Sunburg, Blue
Kiara Stai, Geology, New London, Blue
Joely Palmer, Health, Willmar, Blue
Paige Hanson, Home Environment, Willmar, Purple
Eliza Carlson, Performing Arts, Paynesville, Blue
Jenna Proehl, Pets, Spicer, Blue
Benjamin Damhof, Photography, Willmar, Red
Eva Damhof, Photography, Willmar, Blue
Fredric Damhof, Photography, Willmar, Red
Andrew Hatlestad, Potatoes, New London, Purple
Morgan Paulson, Quilting, Atwater, Blue
Hattie Kragenbring, Shop/Wood Science, Atwater, Blue
Wilson Gratz, Tractor, Atwater, Red
Kathryn Dimler, Veterinary Science, Willmar, Blue
Mercedes Schueller, Veterinary Science, Willmar, Blue
Joshua Proehl, Wildlife/Biology, Spicer, Purple
State Fair Share the Fun participants from Fahlun Go-Getters 4-H Club included Aaron Cayler, Lake Lillian; Isaac Cayler, Lake Lillian; Matthew Cayler, Lake Lillian; Kristen Dimler, Willmar; Marcus Dimler, Willmar; Meghan Dimler, Willmar; Reier Dimler, Willmar; Braeden Erickson, Willmar; Jens Skalbeck, Willmar and Sarah Skalbeck, Willmar