ST. PAUL—Minnesota 4-H'ers from 86 counties brought over 2,800 animals, more than 2,600 non-livestock exhibits, delivered more than 200 public presentations and participated in dozens of group learning experiences and public performances during the 2016 State Fair.

Education is integral in the "learn by doing" philosophy of 4-H, and as part of the educational component, Minnesota 4-H requires every youth exhibiting an animal to also participate in knowledge tests, skill-a-thons and personal interviews directly related to the animal species they are exhibiting.

Along with interviews, all 4-H youth livestock exhibitors complete the livestock quality assurance and ethics training which covers biosecurity, educating the public on the role of livestock and caring for their animal's welfare.

There were nearly 50 Kandiyohi County 4-H'ers who exhibited animals at the State Fair.

Jonas Anez, Swine, Willmar, White, interview finalist

Wendy Bauman, Swine, Raymond, Blue

Jaxon Behm, Beef, Atwater, Blue

Johnathan Behm, Beef, Atwater, Blue

Austin Bengtson, Meat Goat, Spicer, Blue

Coen Bitzan, Rabbit, New London, Purple

Caden Carlson, Dairy, Pennock, Blue, interview winner

Cael Carlson, Dairy, Pennock, Reserve Champion Grade Holstein Heifer

Clay Carlson, Dairy, Pennock, Purple

Ben Clark, Beef, Murdock, Blue

Benjamin Damhof, Poultry, Willmar, Red

Fedric Damhof, Poultry, Willmar, Red

Dilon Gratz, Dairy, Atwater, Reserve Champion Registered Holstein Cow, interview winner

Elliot Gratz, Dairy, Atwater, Blue

Wilson Gratz, Dairy, Atwater, Champion Total Merit Jersey Heifer

Andrew Hatlestad, Poultry, New London, Red

Paul Johnson, Dairy, Pennock, Red

Brandon Knisley, Sheep, New London, Purple

Courtney Knisley, Sheep, New London, Blue

Erin Knisley, Sheep, New London, Purple

Caden Lien, Rabbit, Spicer, Blue

Chole Lien, Dairy, Spicer, Blue

Nicole Lilleberg, Dairy, Atwater, Purple

Isaac Lindquist, Poultry, Pennock, Red,, interview winner

Madalyn Lungren, Lama, New London, Participation

Hailey Meadows, Sheep, Spicer, Blue

Karly Osterbauer, Swine, Kerkhoven, Red

Matthew Paulson, Swine, Atwater, Blue

Morgan Paulson, Dairy, Atwater, Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn Heifer; livestock demonstration, Blue

Jenna Proehl, Rabbit, Spicer, Blue

Madison Radtke, Dairy Goat, Kerkhoven, Blue; Llama - Obstacle Course, Blue; Llama — Public Relations, Red; Llama - Showmanship, Blue

Travis Roelofs, Dairy Goat, Raymond, Blue

Trent Roelofs, Dairy Goat, Raymond, Blue

Taylor Rohner-Swart, Dairy, Pennock, Purple

Dacotah Rohner, Beef, Pennock, Red

Tanner Rohner, Dairy, Pennock, Blue

Sara Rothers, Dairy Goat, Kerkhoven, Champion LaMancha Junior Doe

Luke Ruter, Sheep, New London, Blue

Caleb Sjostrom, Swine, Willmar, Purple

Kathryn Stai, Lama-Poster, New London, Blue

Kiara Stai, Poultry, New London, Blue

Gabriel Thompson, Rabbit, Spicer, Purple

Haley VanNurden, Swine, Sunburg, Blue

Kirsten VanDerPol, Sheep, Kerkhoven, Blue

Jordyn Walstrom, Rabbit, Belgrade, Blue

Jakob Zuidema, Dairy Goat, Blomkest, Blue

Jessaca Zuidema, Dairy Goat, Blomkest, Blue; Reserve Champion Market Goat Showmanship

Exhibiting non-livestock project work and delivering public presentations at the state fair provides youth an opportunity to both showcase their achievements as well as continue the learning through the interactive and group-based conference judging and team experiences, including teams that demonstrated engineering and problem solving skills by participating in a Rube Goldberg challenge to crush a pop can in multiple and complex steps and the Share the Fun show.

More than 30 Kandiyohi County 4-H'ers participated in these group-based conference judging and team experiences.

Elsie Duininck, Public Presentations, Spicer, Red

Eli Hanson, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue

Brenden Kath, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue

Heidi Kath, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue

Eli Nelson, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue

Cole Erickson, Aerospace, Atwater, Blue

Cora Gleason, Bicycle, Pennock, Blue

Nicole Lilleberg, Clothing & Textiles-Non-Garment, Atwater, Purple

Austin Bengston, Crafts & Fine Arts, Spicer, Blue

Kirsten VanDerPol, Crafts & Fine Arts, Kerkhoven, Red

Sophia Newsom, Crop Sciences-Small Grains & Legumes, Willmar, Red

Alexandra Suchy, Dog, Spicer, Blue

Mikhayla Holm, Dog, New London, Blue

Gabriel Thompson, Dog, Spicer, Blue

Tristan Thompson, Exploring Animals, Spicer, Red

Haley Van Nurden, Food & Nutrition, Sunburg, Blue

Kiara Stai, Geology, New London, Blue

Joely Palmer, Health, Willmar, Blue

Paige Hanson, Home Environment, Willmar, Purple

Eliza Carlson, Performing Arts, Paynesville, Blue

Jenna Proehl, Pets, Spicer, Blue

Benjamin Damhof, Photography, Willmar, Red

Eva Damhof, Photography, Willmar, Blue

Fredric Damhof, Photography, Willmar, Red

Andrew Hatlestad, Potatoes, New London, Purple

Morgan Paulson, Quilting, Atwater, Blue

Hattie Kragenbring, Shop/Wood Science, Atwater, Blue

Wilson Gratz, Tractor, Atwater, Red

Kathryn Dimler, Veterinary Science, Willmar, Blue

Mercedes Schueller, Veterinary Science, Willmar, Blue

Joshua Proehl, Wildlife/Biology, Spicer, Purple

State Fair Share the Fun participants from Fahlun Go-Getters 4-H Club included Aaron Cayler, Lake Lillian; Isaac Cayler, Lake Lillian; Matthew Cayler, Lake Lillian; Kristen Dimler, Willmar; Marcus Dimler, Willmar; Meghan Dimler, Willmar; Reier Dimler, Willmar; Braeden Erickson, Willmar; Jens Skalbeck, Willmar and Sarah Skalbeck, Willmar