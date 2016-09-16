Weather Forecast

    Kandiyohi County 4-H'ers earn livestock and project awards at State Fair

    By Tribune News Today at 9:37 p.m.

    ST. PAUL—Minnesota 4-H'ers from 86 counties brought over 2,800 animals, more than 2,600 non-livestock exhibits, delivered more than 200 public presentations and participated in dozens of group learning experiences and public performances during the 2016 State Fair.

    Education is integral in the "learn by doing" philosophy of 4-H, and as part of the educational component, Minnesota 4-H requires every youth exhibiting an animal to also participate in knowledge tests, skill-a-thons and personal interviews directly related to the animal species they are exhibiting.

    Along with interviews, all 4-H youth livestock exhibitors complete the livestock quality assurance and ethics training which covers biosecurity, educating the public on the role of livestock and caring for their animal's welfare.

    There were nearly 50 Kandiyohi County 4-H'ers who exhibited animals at the State Fair.

    Jonas Anez, Swine, Willmar, White, interview finalist

    Wendy Bauman, Swine, Raymond, Blue

    Jaxon Behm, Beef, Atwater, Blue

    Johnathan Behm, Beef, Atwater, Blue

    Austin Bengtson, Meat Goat, Spicer, Blue

    Coen Bitzan, Rabbit, New London, Purple

    Caden Carlson, Dairy, Pennock, Blue, interview winner

    Cael Carlson, Dairy, Pennock, Reserve Champion Grade Holstein Heifer

    Clay Carlson, Dairy, Pennock, Purple

    Ben Clark, Beef, Murdock, Blue

    Benjamin Damhof, Poultry, Willmar, Red

    Fedric Damhof, Poultry, Willmar, Red

    Dilon Gratz, Dairy, Atwater, Reserve Champion Registered Holstein Cow, interview winner

    Elliot Gratz, Dairy, Atwater, Blue

    Wilson Gratz, Dairy, Atwater, Champion Total Merit Jersey Heifer

    Andrew Hatlestad, Poultry, New London, Red

    Paul Johnson, Dairy, Pennock, Red

    Brandon Knisley, Sheep, New London, Purple

    Courtney Knisley, Sheep, New London, Blue

    Erin Knisley, Sheep, New London, Purple

    Caden Lien, Rabbit, Spicer, Blue

    Chole Lien, Dairy, Spicer, Blue

    Nicole Lilleberg, Dairy, Atwater, Purple

    Isaac Lindquist, Poultry, Pennock, Red,, interview winner

    Madalyn Lungren, Lama, New London, Participation

    Hailey Meadows, Sheep, Spicer, Blue

    Karly Osterbauer, Swine, Kerkhoven, Red

    Matthew Paulson, Swine, Atwater, Blue

    Morgan Paulson, Dairy, Atwater, Reserve Champion Milking Shorthorn Heifer; livestock demonstration, Blue

    Jenna Proehl, Rabbit, Spicer, Blue

    Madison Radtke, Dairy Goat, Kerkhoven, Blue; Llama - Obstacle Course, Blue; Llama — Public Relations, Red; Llama - Showmanship, Blue

    Travis Roelofs, Dairy Goat, Raymond, Blue

    Trent Roelofs, Dairy Goat, Raymond, Blue

    Taylor Rohner-Swart, Dairy, Pennock, Purple

    Dacotah Rohner, Beef, Pennock, Red

    Tanner Rohner, Dairy, Pennock, Blue

    Sara Rothers, Dairy Goat, Kerkhoven, Champion LaMancha Junior Doe

    Luke Ruter, Sheep, New London, Blue

    Caleb Sjostrom, Swine, Willmar, Purple

    Kathryn Stai, Lama-Poster, New London, Blue

    Kiara Stai, Poultry, New London, Blue

    Gabriel Thompson, Rabbit, Spicer, Purple

    Haley VanNurden, Swine, Sunburg, Blue

    Kirsten VanDerPol, Sheep, Kerkhoven, Blue

    Jordyn Walstrom, Rabbit, Belgrade, Blue

    Jakob Zuidema, Dairy Goat, Blomkest, Blue

    Jessaca Zuidema, Dairy Goat, Blomkest, Blue; Reserve Champion Market Goat Showmanship

    Exhibiting non-livestock project work and delivering public presentations at the state fair provides youth an opportunity to both showcase their achievements as well as continue the learning through the interactive and group-based conference judging and team experiences, including teams that demonstrated engineering and problem solving skills by participating in a Rube Goldberg challenge to crush a pop can in multiple and complex steps and the Share the Fun show.

    More than 30 Kandiyohi County 4-H'ers participated in these group-based conference judging and team experiences.

    Elsie Duininck, Public Presentations, Spicer, Red

    Eli Hanson, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue

    Brenden Kath, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue

    Heidi Kath, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue

    Eli Nelson, Rube Goldberg Team, Willmar, Blue

    Cole Erickson, Aerospace, Atwater, Blue

    Cora Gleason, Bicycle, Pennock, Blue

    Nicole Lilleberg, Clothing & Textiles-Non-Garment, Atwater, Purple

    Austin Bengston, Crafts & Fine Arts, Spicer, Blue

    Kirsten VanDerPol, Crafts & Fine Arts, Kerkhoven, Red

    Sophia Newsom, Crop Sciences-Small Grains & Legumes, Willmar, Red

    Alexandra Suchy, Dog, Spicer, Blue

    Mikhayla Holm, Dog, New London, Blue

    Gabriel Thompson, Dog, Spicer, Blue

    Tristan Thompson, Exploring Animals, Spicer, Red

    Haley Van Nurden, Food & Nutrition, Sunburg, Blue

    Kiara Stai, Geology, New London, Blue

    Joely Palmer, Health, Willmar, Blue

    Paige Hanson, Home Environment, Willmar, Purple

    Eliza Carlson, Performing Arts, Paynesville, Blue

    Jenna Proehl, Pets, Spicer, Blue

    Benjamin Damhof, Photography, Willmar, Red

    Eva Damhof, Photography, Willmar, Blue

    Fredric Damhof, Photography, Willmar, Red

    Andrew Hatlestad, Potatoes, New London, Purple

    Morgan Paulson, Quilting, Atwater, Blue

    Hattie Kragenbring, Shop/Wood Science, Atwater, Blue

    Wilson Gratz, Tractor, Atwater, Red

    Kathryn Dimler, Veterinary Science, Willmar, Blue

    Mercedes Schueller, Veterinary Science, Willmar, Blue

    Joshua Proehl, Wildlife/Biology, Spicer, Purple

    State Fair Share the Fun participants from Fahlun Go-Getters 4-H Club included Aaron Cayler, Lake Lillian; Isaac Cayler, Lake Lillian; Matthew Cayler, Lake Lillian; Kristen Dimler, Willmar; Marcus Dimler, Willmar; Meghan Dimler, Willmar; Reier Dimler, Willmar; Braeden Erickson, Willmar; Jens Skalbeck, Willmar and Sarah Skalbeck, Willmar

