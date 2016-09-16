WILLMAR—The Willmar City Council will consider the employment agreement for an interim city administrator at Monday's meeting. The unidentified candidate was chosen Thursday, and the choice will be made public Monday.

The council will also be considering the local option sales tax funding for projects at Swansson Field, Robbins Island and the Willmar Civic Center. City staff is asking for the council's input on what projects the money should finance. The information will be compiled into a brochure to be used to educate the public on the sales tax and the projects.

The council will consider an application for a state grant funds for Robbins Island.

The council also is slated to set the 2017 projected general fund revenues and the preliminary tax levy.

In community development discussion, the council will consider a Job Creation Fund application for ERC Holdings and will review the tax abatement agreement for RockStep Capital, owner of the Kandi Mall.