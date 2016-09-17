Records published Sept. 17

This is the records summary for Sept. 17.

WILLMAR—A Willmar resident reported a suspected burglary Friday morning to Willmar police. The individual told police that someone apparently entered a home on High Avenue and had gone through some of their belongings. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Theft

NEW LONDON—The theft of a wallet was reported Friday from a locker room at the New London-Spicer High School. The wallet contained about $50 in cash and a debit card. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Crash injures two

GLENWOOD—Two drivers and a passenger escaped serious injury in a collision Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Minnesota Highways 29 and 55 north of Glenwood.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2008 Chevy Silverado driven by Franklyn C. Hoffman, 43, of Glenwood, was northbound on Highway 29 and apparently failed to stop at the junction with Highway 55, broadsiding a 1997 Lincoln Continental driven by Riley D. Kershaw, 19, of Glenwood.

Kershaw and a passenger, 20-year-old Codey G. Masteller of Alexandria, both suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Hoffman was uninjured.

Marriage licenses

Kandiyohi County

Rochelle Lynnae Kubesh, Atwater, and Nicholas Drew Sherman, Atwater.

Crystal Valdez, St. Cloud, and Levi Joseph Studanksi, St. Cloud.

Sara Lynn Bulthuis, Paynesville, and Trever James Schmitz, Paynesville.

Tracy Lynne Sik, Willmar, and Thomas William Ost, Willmar.

Cintya Vanessa Paz Martinez, Willmar, and Denis Alfredo Kafati Zelaya, Willmar.

Nathan Allan Erickson, Kandiyohi, and Sarah Ann Odegaard, Kandiyohi.

Darrell Dean Thorpe, Willmar, and Melissa Sue Standahl, Willmar.

Brandon James Grimsley, New London, and Megan Anastasia Kent, New London.