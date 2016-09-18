Willmar man among victims in St. Cloud mall attack

WILLMAR -- One of the nine victims in a stabbing attack Saturday night at the Crossroads Center in St. Cloud is from Willmar, officials said Sunday.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis released a list of the victims. They included a 24-year-old man from Willmar.

No names were provided. Kleis said three people remained hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital as of 7 a.m. Sunday. The other five were treated and released, according to a St. Cloud Hospital spokesperson.

Initial reports said there were eight victims, but law enforcement officials reported Sunday there was a ninth person who sought treatment at the hospital in Long Prairie.

“Our thoughts and our prayers continue to be with the victims,” Kleis said Sunday.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.