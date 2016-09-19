Records published Sept. 19

This is the records summary for Sept. 19.

GRANITE FALLS—Two people were injured in a rear-end collision Saturday on Minnesota Highway 274 south of Granite Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Gerald W. Mulder, 68, of Renville had slowed to make a turn and was struck from behind by a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by Carl J. Janachovsky, 27, of Wood Lake.

Mulder and a passenger in his vehicle, 69-year-old Connie M. Mulder of Renville, were both injured.

The Granite Falls Police Department, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office and Granite Falls Fire and Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Load of nails disrupts traffic

SPICER—Traffic was briefly disrupted in Spicer Friday afternoon when a load of nails spilled onto the road at Medayto Drive and Minnesota Highway 23.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office assisted in directing traffic while the nails were picked up. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday.