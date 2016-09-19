Health equity project seeks candidates for community panel

WILLMAR—Participants are being sought for a community group tasked with bringing new voices and ideas to help provide everyone in Willmar with opportunities to be healthy.

The Community Table is part of Moving Health Forward, a long-term local project with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to reduce persistent inequities in health, especially for people of color. The initiative is one of the first of its kind in the state and could eventually be replicated in other cities.

Eight to 10 people will be chosen through an application process to join the group—and they'll be paid for their time.

Project organizers want to cast a wide net for candidates, said Wendy Foley, health improvement project manager with prevention advocacy and community initiatives for Blue Cross Minnesota.

"We are open to having as many people as possible apply," she said.

The Community Table will be launched sometime before the end of the year and will be active through 2018.

An assessment carried out at the start of the Moving Health Forward project found a need for more opportunities for community involvement by Willmar's residents of color. The Community Table will give them a chance to participate and have their voices heard as they develop strategies and test ideas for reducing health barriers, Foley said.

"It's going to give them opportunities for leadership development and networking," she said. "We're really looking to broaden the leadership base in Willmar."

It's also hoped that the Community Table will help promote cross-cultural connections and understanding—another need that was identified in the assessment, Foley said.

"People want those opportunities," she said. "When people get to hear other stories, it opens doors and the more we're going to understand each other."

The group will be tackling one of Minnesota's largest and most complicated public health issues: the disparities in health status that persist for Minnesotans of color. As a whole, Minnesota ranks as one of the healthiest states in the U.S. But gaps exist for certain populations. On average, individuals of color don't live as long, have a higher incidence of diseases such as diabetes and cancer and often report being in poorer health. They also are more likely to receive health care that is less than optimal.

Changing this will require a rethinking of how communities support and enable healthy practices, Foley said.

"We need to do our work differently. That's what it boils down to," she said. "It's a shift for all of us."

Early next year a second group, a Responsive Care Table, will be formed to examine ways health care providers can be more responsive to the health needs of Willmar's minorities.

Project leaders are looking for a cross-section of cultures and ages to serve on the Community Table. Because it's especially important for individuals of color to be actively involved, the goal is to have them form 75 percent of the membership, Foley said.

Applicants who aren't selected will be given opportunities to participate in Moving Health Forward in other ways.

More information and written application forms are available from Foley, 651-363-4385 or wendy.foley@bluecrossmn.com. Candidates also have the option of interviewing or submitting a video instead of filling out the application form. The deadline is Sept. 23.