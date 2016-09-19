Search
    Willmar names Mike McGuire as interim city administrator

    By Kelly Boldan Today at 9:48 p.m.
    Michael McGuire

    The Willmar City Council Monday night approved a contract with Mike McGuire to be the interim city administrator for the city of Willmar.

    McGuire has previously served as city manager in Prior Lake and Maplewood. He also has worked as a contract city administrator in Fairbault, Bayport, Pine City and Grand Rapids, and operated McGuire Consulting Services.

    He has a masters in urban and regional studies from Minnesota State University-Mankato. He has served on the Prior Lake City Council since February 2013.

