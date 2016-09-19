Absentee voting starts Friday for Nov. 8 general election

"I Voted" stickers were available at the Willmar Community Center during a recent election event. File photo / Briana Sanchez / West Central Tribune

Starting Friday, eligible voters can start casting absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election—no excuses needed to vote early.

This is the first presidential election in which Minnesotans are allowed to vote absentee without a qualifying excuse.

The presidential contest will likely dominate the ballot, but voters will decide numerous other contests as well, from congressional and state legislative races to city council, county commissioner and school board races.

There also will be a constitutional amendment on whether state lawmakers' authority to set their own pay should be transferred to an independent citizen board.

Minnesota allows several options for casting ballots ahead of time.

Voters may use the online application at mnvotes.org to request an absentee ballot. Alternatively, they can download the 2016 Minnesota absentee ballot application on the website and return it to their county election office by email, mail, or fax. Absentee ballot application forms are available in English, Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Vietnamese, Karen, Russian,Chinese, Lao, Oromo, Khmer, and Amharic.

If they aren't yet registered to vote, a voter registration application will be provided with their ballot.

Voters also can vote absentee in person at their elections office, usually the county auditor's office.

Absentee mail ballots must be returned by Nov. 8 or they won't be counted. For those voting absentee in person, Nov. 7 is the last day they'll be allowed to do so.

To help voters track whether their mail ballot was received and accepted by their local elections office, a tracking feature is available to check the status of their ballot.

At the mnvotes.org website, the "My Ballot" section allows voters to view the sample ballot for their precinct, plus links to candidate websites.

In a news release issued last week, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon urged voters to participate.

Minnesota led the nation in voter turnout for nine elections in a row, then dropped to No. 6 in 2014.

Simon said he wants to see the state back in the lead. "I encourage all eligible Minnesotans who can't make it to the polls on Election Day, or simply want to vote from the comfort of their own home, to vote early by casting an absentee ballot and ensure that their voice is heard," he said. "I know that together we can get our state back to No. 1 in voter turnout in the country."