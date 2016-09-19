McGuire approved as Willmar's interim administrator

Mike McGuire smiles as he hears Willmar Mayor Marv Calvin announce his new position as interim city administrator Monday night at the Willmar City Council meeting. Briana Sanchez / West Central Tribune

WILLMAR — Mike McGuire, who has over 38 years of experience in city administration, has been named as interim city administrator for Willmar. The city council approved the contract with McGuire at Monday's city council meeting.

"We're glad to have you here," Mayor Marv Calvin said following the contract approval.

McGuire said he was contacted by the League of Minnesota Cities about the interim position and decided to speak with Calvin and Councilman Ron Christianson about the job.

"It sounded like a fun, challenging thing to do," McGuire said.

The contract reads that McGuire will be working about 75 percent of what a full-time position would require for a gross salary of $156,000 per year or about $100 an hour. There would be no fringe benefits or termination benefits.

However, McGuire's travel and lodging will be reimbursed by the city at the IRS's standard mileage rate. A two-week notice will be needed from either side to terminate the contract.

McGuire will begin work, effective Tuesday.

"I'm here," McGuire said.

Calvin presented a list of priorities he would like McGuire to focus on as he starts including the hiring of a new human resource director and city clerk, the local options sales tax, the salary study from Springsted, the railroad wye project, paperwork regarding the destination playground and stormwater issues.

"We have a full task of things for you to work on," Calvin said.

In his resume, McGuire said he is fiscally responsible in developing and managing multi-million dollar city budgets, has managed small and midsized city operations, has experience in planning and economic development and has hired upper level management staff, along with helping city councils fill vacant city administrator positions.

Currently McGuire is a member of the Prior Lake City Council. He was appointed to the council in 2013 to finish a two-year term and was elected to his first full term in 2015.

McGuire began his city administration career in Prior Lake in 1973, serving as the city's manager until 1987. He also held the city manager position in Maplewood for 13 years, from 1987 to 2000.

Prior Lake's population grew from 1,000 to 10,000 during his tenure and had a city budget of $5 million. While in Prior Lake special projects McGuire was part of included developing a comprehensive vision process called Prior Lake 2000, a 26-mile water, sewer and street project, a major annexation program and park land acquisitions.

Maplewood had a population of 36,000 with an annual budget of $34 million. Special projects McGuire worked on included a fire department consolidation, building a community center, labor relations and contract negotiations and an award winning land stewardship program.

McGuire's resume also includes contract city administration work with Grand Rapids, Pine City, Bayport and Faribault.

According to media reports, McGuire was part of a court case regarding the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association in 2008. The association said he was ineligible to receive retirement benefits after retiring as the contracted city administrator of Bayport because he did not take a mandated 30-day leave before being reinstated as an independent contractor. McGuire and his ex-wife were told to pay back $112,969 in pension checks.

"There was miscommunication on their part," McGuire said of the issue, adding it has all been taken care of and payments made.

A graduate of Mankato State University, McGuire earned both his bachelor's in business administration and urban studies and his master's in urban and regional studies from the university.

McGuire has been part of several professional and civic organizations including the International City Manager Association, Minnesota City/County Managers Association, Municipal Legislative Commission, Feed My Starving Children, Twin City Habitat for Humanity, Brush with Kindness and the Prior Lake and Maplewood Rotary club.