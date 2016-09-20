Around our Region for Sept. 21

Harvest Fest: Sept. 25, a day for kids and families from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Glacial Ridge Winery between Spicer and New London.

Library programs

Willmar Public Library

WILLMAR — The Willmar Public Library has the following events scheduled for the coming weeks. OverDrive is the service used by the library to allow borrowing of eBooks and audiobooks. For more information, call the library at 320-235-3162. All are free, register in advance at the checkout desk or by phone if required. Some registrations available online at www.willmarpubliclibrary.org.

Study Center: 5 to 7 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays, meet in the conference room for a quiet place to study and do homework. Call ahead to see if tutors are available. Laptops available for checkout for teens 16 and older; iPads available to use alongside tutors only.

Baby lapsit infant/toddler story time: For parents and their 6-week to 2½-year-old child, 10 a.m. Thursdays, through Dec. 22, no class Oct. 20 and Nov. 24. There will be music, finger plays and stories. There is no fee, but you must call Community Education at 320-231-8490 to register.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Sept. 21, noon. September's book is "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanthi. The Willmar Public Library club meets at the Cornerstorne Coffee in the Skylark Mall on the third Wednesday of the month. Everyone is welcome.

Teen hangout: Sept. 23, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Come to the library for a place to just hangout and do whatever. We've got Super Smash Bros. on the Wii, a mobile computer lab, a variety of tabletop games, and plenty of spots to sit and read.

Teen movie: Sept. 26, 5:30 p.m., showing a PG-13 comedy for ages 13 and up. Movie snacks provided, call for movie title.

Internet Basics: Sept. 27, 1 to 3 p.m., Learn how to use a web browser to access the web, and use Google to find the information you need from websites you can trust. Those registered for this class will need to know how to use a mouse & keyboard; registration is required.

Craft Circle: Sept. 27, 4 to 6 p.m. Join the Willmar Public Library's Craft Circle that meets the fourth Tuesday of each month. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other craft and enjoy a couple of hours with like-minded individuals. All skill levels are welcome.

Teen Art Atrium: Sept. 28, 5 to 8 p.m., Bring your art to share or create art with us. Art supplies provided.

Master Gardeners: Sept. 29, 6 p.m., Spring bulbs, free program presented by Master Gardener Ines Sastre.

Children's Story Hour: Preschoolers story hour for ages 2 1/2 to 6 at 10 a.m. Fridays Sept. 30-Nov. 4. It includes picture books, puppetry, flannelgraph stories, music, fingerplays and more. Children are encouraged to check out books before or after the story hour. No registration is necessary. The theme is "Back to School" on Sept. 30, "Dental Care" on Oct. 7, "Fire Trucks and Fire Safety" on Oct. 14, "Autumn and Apples" on Oct. 21, "Pumpkins Tales from the Pumpkin Patch" (may dress in costume) on Oct. 28 and "Super Heroes" (may dress as a superhero) on Nov. 4.

Children's movie: Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m., movie snack provided, rated PG, released 2015, 79 minutes, call the library for the title.

Facebook 101: Oct. 5, 1 to 3 p.m., Learn the basics of Facebook. Participants must have an email address. Registration is required.

Lego club: Oct. 5, 4 to 5 p.m., second through sixth grade, no registration is necessary. You will create a new structure each time that will be put on display. Legos provided, but donations of additional Legos welcome. Additional fall dates are Nov. 2.

English Conversation Club: Oct. 5, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., practice speaking English with others who are learning English in a relaxed and casual atmosphere. Adults 18 and older are welcome to come in and practice their speaking and listening skills. Each session will cover a variety of topics, and all non-native English speakers are welcome. Free and no registration necessary.

Outdoors

Prairie Woods ELC

The Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center welcomes hikers on the grounds during daylight hours at no cost. Pets should be on a leash. Contact PWELC at 320-354-5894 or by email at pwelc@co.kandiyohi.mn.us. For more information. visit www.prairiewoodselc.org.

Sibley State Park

NEW LONDON — The Interpretive Center's hours vary. Sibley State park programs are on the weekends at the Interpretive Center and are led by the park naturalist or visiting expert. The programs are free but a vehicle permit is required to enter the park and they are available at the park office. For more information call 320-354-2002. For current information on naturalist programs visit the DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us.