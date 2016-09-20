Driver safety games come with a sobering point

James Kroona, full-time EMT with Willmar Ambulance, talks to county commissioners about the roll-over simulator they recently purchased Tuesday at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services parking lot after a board meeting. (Briana Sanchez / Tribune)

WILLMAR — Cellphone in hand, Kandiyohi County Commissioner Roger Imdieke attempted to steer a pedal cart through a row of traffic cones while making a phone call.

He got through the twists and turns until a few feet from the end, when he sideswiped one of the cones. Bad news — he'd just hit a pedestrian.

Up next was Commissioner Doug Reese, who donned a pair of goggles simulating driver impairment. Midway through the course Reese ran into trouble as he pedaled around a sharp turn and into a cone. He hit two more cones before reaching the end.

County Auditor Mark Thompson took a wrong turn and strayed off the course altogether.

The exercise, carried out Tuesday morning with the Kandiyohi County Board, had a sobering point: Drivers can be more distracted or impaired behind the wheel than they think.

"We tell people that if you wonder if you're OK to drive, you're not OK to drive," said Stephanie Felt, coordinator of the Kandiyohi County Safe Community Coalition.

The pedal carts have been traveling around the region lately, bringing hands-on awareness and promoting safe driving habits to help lower the rate of crash-related fatalities and severe injuries in Minnesota.

Distractions, excessive speed, driver impairment and failure to wear seat belts — all driver-related behaviors — are the top factors contributing to highway deaths, said Felt and Jim Kroona, a paramedic with the Willmar Ambulance Service and board member of the Southwest Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Corp.

The incidence of crashes involving distracted driving has risen alarmingly, they said. And it's not just using the phone or texting; drivers also get distracted when they're tinkering with their music, putting on makeup or talking to passengers in the back seat, Felt said. "It's anything that takes your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road or your mind off driving."

She and Kroona pointed to another troubling trend: While seat belt use averages around 95 percent statewide, the rate in the 18 counties of southwestern Minnesota is in the mid-80s.

"Why is there that gap? We don't know," Felt said.

Seat belts remain one of the easiest ways to reduce the odds of death or serious injury in a crash, she said. "Something as simple as clicking that belt can be the difference between going to the morgue and going home."

Out in the parking lot behind the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building, Kroona gave county officials a graphic illustration of what happens when a driver is unbelted during a rollover. Inside a spinning life-size car, a foam Kevlar dummy bounced against the roof and window frame before being ejected through the window and onto the pavement.

The rollover simulator is one of the latest teaching tools acquired by Southwest EMS for awareness and education efforts across the region, especially with high school and college students. Not only does this population account for a disproportionate number of crashes but these younger drivers also are more inexperienced.

Reaching young drivers can be one of the best ways to instill safe habits, Kroona said. "The goal is to get as much information out to the public and to the kids as possible."

But he and Felt also called on adults to set a good example. "You have a lot of control over how your kids drive," he said.

The Kandiyohi County Board signed a new grant agreement Tuesday that will provide $24,000 for safe driving initiatives this coming year through Minnesota's Toward Zero Deaths program.

Activities are happening on many fronts, Felt said. This past spring and summer, volunteers painted "Buckle Up" stencils on 160 parking lot exits at businesses across the county.

The Safe Community Coalition also works in partnership with numerous businesses and organizations to promote safe driving, using strategies ranging from media messages to a seasonal sober-ride service in Spicer.

"Those partnerships are really important to us," Felt said.

The rollover simulator and other safe driving information is available to businesses, organizations and the general public from the Southwest Minnesota EMS Corp., 1-800-253-1029, www.sw-ems.org.