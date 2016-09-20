Records for Sept. 21

BELGRADE — Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a man on the 28700 block of 44th St. N.E. in Belgrade reported hearing voices in his home around 8 p.m. three days prior. He named a man and woman he believed he heard. However, according to a report from a Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputy, the man the complainant named had been dead for several years.

Toilet paper vandalism

NEW LONDON—The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office received several reports Monday night of homes vandalized with toilet paper by teenagers. Around 8:40 p.m., one man reported his home on the 17100 block of 73rd St. N.E. had been vandalized. He said his fiance's child is a senior at New London-Spicer High School.

At 8:50 p.m., a woman on the 8260 block of 198th Ave. N.E. also reported several teenagers toilet papering homes, and yelled at them to get off of private property as she was on the phone with Kandiyohi County dispatchers. The woman, who said she is a teacher at New London-Spicer High School, asked officers to check the area. They were unable to locate the teens.

Drug search

WILLMAR — At 8:30 p.m. Monday, the Willmar Police Department's K-9 dog, Axel, assisted with a building search for narcotics on the 2700 block of 12th Ave. N.W.

Theft

WILLMAR — A woman on the 400 block of 15th Ave. S.W. reported an employee had taken multiple files after they were terminated. The caller, who reported the theft to police just before noon Monday, did not want to press charges, but would if fraud is uncovered.