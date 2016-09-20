Willmar man recounts St. Cloud stabbing

Ryan Schliep describes the angle of the knife in Dahir Adan's hand. Schliep says he did not see the knife at first because of the way Adan was holding the knife in the palm of his hand. Briana Sanchez / West Central Tribune

Ryan Schliep, 18, talks Tuesday at his girlfriend's home in Spicer about the angle he was stabbed at in the head Saturday night. Schliep was attacked along with nine other individuals by Dahir Adan Saturday night at the Crossroads Center Mall in St. Cloud. Briana Sanchez / West Central Tribune

Briana Sanchez / TribuneRyan Schliep says he was angry after the attack. Schliep says another victim in the ambulance with him was scared and sad. He felt angry and annoyed that he was attacked for no reason.

If Ryan Schliep, of Willmar, and his girlfriend, Jaylynn Patzoldt, of Spicer, had found the video game console they had been looking for at the Mall of America on Saturday, they would not have found themselves at St. Cloud's Crossroads mall.

Instead, they were racing against closing time to find the game. And Schliep found himself in a situation he never thought could happen in Minnesota.

Schliep, 18, had barely entered the front doors of the mall when he was stabbed by a man he didn't know.

"You've gotta be joking me right now," he said he had thought, recalling the chaos Tuesday night from his girlfriend's home in Spicer.

The attacker's knife was so small, Schleip could barely see the blade. It chipped his skull and made an air pocket, forcing overnight hospitalization at the St. Cloud Hospital.

He had seen the man minutes earlier as he walked into the first set of doors at the mall. The man had grabbed a girl from behind, who screamed and dropped her cell phone.

"I thought, maybe he's their friend," Schliep said. "Maybe he's getting off work, he's playing around with them."

Schleip didn't think much of it. But a different girl ran inside the mall asking for help, pulling his girlfriend away to a Forever 21 store to call authorities. Schliep was attacked seconds later.

He said he only started to realize the gravity of the situation after he was knocked to the ground from the force of the knife, touched his head, and saw his hand dripping with blood.

The attacker was later identified as 20-year-old Dahir Aden, a St. Cloud resident. Aden was shot dead inside the mall by an off-duty police officer from Albany.

In total, police identified ten victims in the attack, ranging in age from a 15-year-old girl to a 53-year-old man.

Authorities are still looking into whether it may have been a terrorist attack.

Schleip doesn't know if it was. He said Aden had been blank-faced and silent when he attacked him, maybe on drugs. And after Aden stabbed him, he continued to barrel through the mall, not stopping to see if he had killed Schleip.

"If he was a terrorist, he would've planned this," Schliep said. "If you were a terrorist and wanted to go crazy, probably would've used a weapon that would've killed people."

A news source commonly linked with the Islamic State claimed soon after that Aden was a "Soldier of the Islamic State."

Authorities said Monday they haven't found anything linking Aden to a terrorist group yet. At a news conference held in St. Cloud, Somali St. Cloud residents condemned the crime, urging against retaliation to the entire group of people for one person's crime.

Schleip, a 2016 Willmar High School grad, said Tuesday he is concerned about refugee immigration, but doesn't blame the entire ethnic group.

"It doesn't change the way I feel about Somalis," he said. "I've had a lot of Somalian students in my classes at Willmar Senior High School. A lot of them are nice, normal students."

He said he can't see anything like this happening in Willmar, with just one-third the population of St. Cloud.

"But it only takes one lunatic to lose his marbles and go crazy because they don't have the iPhone 7," he added.

Now Schleip is just wondering what he could have done to change the night's events.

"All I really think about is, how angry I am at the guy," he said. "And I wish that me or some other individual could've stopped him sooner. Thank God that he was stopped when he was, 'cause he could've hurt a lot more people."

After he was attacked, Schleip ran after Aden with another man who had been stabbed in the back. They couldn't catch him.

Schleip found his girlfriend in the Forever 21 store. A bystander grabbed clothing to suppress his head wound.

All the while, there was no lockdown alarm. Stores closed their security doors as they saw the chaos outside, but Schleip did not see a formal lockdown take place.

He did not hear gunshots, either. Within five minutes, he was transported to the hospital in an ambulance with a female victim, who had been stabbed in her back and hands.

"She's like, 'What did i do to deserve this?' And I was like, 'I hope he gets shot before he gets out of there.'"

Schleip said he was interviewed at the hospital by St. Cloud police. And two people from the FBI came to his girlfriend's home to give him information about a victim program.

He wasn't insured at the time of the attack. But his ambulance ride and hospital bills will be taken care of, the FBI said.

Since Saturday, he says he has been berated by local and national media from the Washington Post, Good Morning America and CBS news, wanting to hear his story.

He also received a call from St. Cloud mayor Dave Kleis, apologizing for the attack.

Even days later, Schleip is one of the only victims who has been named publicly.

He said he chose to speak out as an avid news reader himself. He remembers reading reports of other attacks, like the Westgate Mall attack in Kenya, and hoping for more information.

Speaking out "lets people know what did happen," he said.