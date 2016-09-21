Records for Sept. 22

WILLMAR—A 21-year-old Willmar woman was injured Tuesday in a crash at an uncontrolled Willmar intersection.

According to the Willmar Police Department, Ivory Rose Borden was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital after the 3:30 p.m. crash at Augusta Avenue and Fourth Street Southeast.

Borden had been driving a 2008 Dodge Caliber eastbound on Augusta Avenue at the time of the crash. Police say she reached the intersection near the same time as 67-year-old Habiba Mohamed Nur, of Willmar, who was driving a 2005 Pontiac Vibe north on Fourth Street.

Police say Nur's vehicle struck the passenger side of Borden's vehicle in the intersection, causing Borden's vehicle to overturn onto its roof.

Drug search

WILLMAR—Willmar's K-9 police dog executed a narcotics search of a building around 6 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on the 500 block of Russell Street N.W. in Willmar.

Arrest at hospital

WILLMAR—A 24-year-old man was arrested at Rice Hospital around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, pending criminal damage to property charges.

Animal welfare check

NEW LONDON—Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Deputies were tipped off to check a residence on the 6050 block of 191st Ave. N.E. in New London on a report of an abundance of animals inside. A deputy who checked the home discovered four dogs, two which appeared to have fleas. The deputy advised the homeowner how to get rid of fleas and plans to check the progress of the animals and cleaning at a later date.