FARGO—Many people believe the difference between introverts and extroverts is that one is shy and the other outgoing.

Kathryn Berg, a former employee assistance program trainer with The Village Family Service Center, said that's not necessarily the case. It's possible for an introvert to be outgoing and an extrovert to be shy. The difference is more about whether people get their energy from others or from within themselves.

Extroverts are energized by interacting with a lot of different people and feel drained spending time alone. Introverts are the opposite, she said.

Pam Matchie, a Fargo-based corporate trainer and speaker, said many people fall somewhere in between. She said those who fall near either end of the spectrum may perceive those who fall on the opposite end negatively.

Extreme extroverts can see introverts as unsocial, secretive and aloof, while introverts might think of extroverts as aggressive, egotistical and socially needy.

That's one reason Matchie said it's important for managers to understand where their team members fall.

"If I ran the zoo, I would know my people, know the team and help the team know each other," she said.

It's especially important during team meetings and brainstorming sessions.

"If you're having a group meeting, for an introvert, it can be very draining. They come in with a bucket of energy and it goes down. The longer the meeting, the more it drains," she said.

That's why Berg said introverts are often only interested in meaningful communication and interactions.

"If it's not a meaningful interaction, then it just seems like it was unnecessary. It will feel draining for no reason," Berg said.

On the other hand, extroverts are energized by meetings.

"An extrovert could go from 8 to 8 and then suggest getting drinks afterward," Matchie said.

Extroverts often think by speaking as well.

"I know extroverts who make a joke out of it. 'Pardon me, you know that my brain doesn't work unless my mouth is moving,'" Matchie said.

She said extroverts are uncomfortable with silence. They often try to fill it, and introverts are more than happy to let them.

Matchie said that's why it's important for a manager to maintain control of a meeting. If they don't, they'll miss out on some potentially great ideas from introverts.

She suggests giving time to introverts to speak at the start of the meeting, meeting with them separately or allowing them to share ideas and concerns via email afterward.

Understanding the benefits

Matchie said managers who understand the best way to nurture introverts and extroverts will help the company's bottom line.

"It's huge because if you've got introverts or extroverts who are unhappy with their work environment, productivity drops or they leave," she said.

Berg said introverts and extroverts can also bring out the best in one another.

Extroverts can draw introverts out and help them be stronger contributors, Berg said. Introverts can show introverts the value of forming ideas before bringing them forward rather than constantly bouncing ideas off people.

Overall, she said it's about valuing diversity.

"Whether it's the difference between Democrats and Republicans or anything else, the best thing you can do is to not box anyone in and not assume anything about anyone. Do your research. Talk to people and get to understand them on a personal level. You'll run into a lot less problems," she said.

Are you an introvert or extrovert?

The Myers & Briggs Foundation website provides statements meant to help people determine whether they are introverted or extroverted. The information was adapted from "Looking at Type: The Fundamentals" by Charles R. Martin.

Extraversion:

-- I'm seen as "outgoing" or as a "people person."

-- I feel comfortable in groups and like working in them.

-- I have a wide range of friends and know lots of people.

-- I sometimes jump too quickly into an activity and don't allow enough time to think it over.

-- Before I start a project, I sometimes forget to stop and get clear on what I want to do and why.

Introversion:

-- I am seen as "reflective" or "reserved."

-- I feel comfortable being alone and like things I can do on my own.

-- I prefer to know just a few people well.

-- I sometimes spend too much time reflecting and don't move into action quickly enough.

-- I sometimes forget to check with the outside world to see if my ideas really fit the experience.