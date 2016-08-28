Briefs: Former Obama aide calls Trump a 'psychopath'

Then White House senior adviser David Plouffe walks to the Marine One helicopter to depart with U.S. President Barack Obama for a day trip to Ohio and New York, from the White House in Washington, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON—A former top adviser to President Barack Obama on Sunday labeled Donald Trump a "psychopath", saying the Republican presidential nominee met the clinical definition of the personality disorder. With a little more than two months to go before the Nov. 8 U.S. election, the comments by David Plouffe, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama and manager of his 2008 presidential campaign, mark another escalation in a series of blows exchanged between Trump's camp and that of his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton. "Basically, you have a psychopath running for president. I mean, he meets the clinical definition," Plouffe said in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." When challenged, Plouffe acknowledged he had no degree in psychology but rattled off what he said were the New York businessman's symptoms: "grandiose notion of self-worth; pathological lying; lack of empathy and remorse." The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reuters)—Two brothers have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of basketball star Dwyane Wade's cousin in Chicago, a case that has emerged as a talking point in the U.S. presidential race, police said on Sunday.

Darwin Sorrells Jr., 26, and Derren Sorrells, 22, are facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Nykea Aldridge, a 32-year-old mother of four, who was hit in crossfire on Friday while pushing a baby in a stroller.

Both brothers were on parole, said Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Guglielmi described Derren Sorrells as a "documented member" of a Chicago gang called the Gangster Disciples and the older Sorrells as a "co-conspirator" who was "let out early" on a sentence of six years after his conviction on a gun charge from 2013.

It was not clear whether the brothers had a lawyer.

In a city with as many as 90 shootings a week, homicides in Chicago this year are on track to reach their highest since 1997, raising concern about a reversal in the declining rate of serious crime in the country's largest cities in recent years.

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com)—Charles Osgood said he would step down from his anchoring duties at CBS' venerable "Sunday Morning," bringing a 22-year run on that program to an end.

His final broadcast is set to take place on Sunday, September 25.

"For years now people—even friends and family—have been asking me why I keep doing this considering my age. I am pushing 84. It's just that it's been such a joy doing it!" Osgood said during today's broadcast of the show.

Speculation about Osgood's tenure on the program has swirled since early this year when he took a few weeks off to deal with knee-replacement surgery. Indeed, the anchor and CBS are believed to have been in talks for weeks about orchestrating a transition.

Jane Pauley, who joined "CBS Sunday Morning" as a contributor in 2014, has been viewed for months as a leading candidate to take over hosting duties for the show.

CBS has reason to consider any transition carefully. "CBS This Morning" provides a lead-in to "Face The Nation," the Sunday-morning public-affairs program that is the network news unit's entry in the ongoing TV-news battle to win the attention of senior government officials and influencers.

California legal setback fails to discourage tenure opponents

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A nationwide drive to weaken job guarantees for U.S. public school teachers shows no sign of fading away even though an extended legal battle to stop the practice of granting tenure in California went down in defeat last week.

The California challenge, which would have made it easier for school districts to fire teachers deemed to be underachievers, reached the end of the line when the California Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

The decision was a setback for advocates of sweeping changes in education that unionized teachers generally oppose, including a repeal of tenure and more funding for charter schools.

Even so, advocates of change have wasted little time in regrouping. One group has introduced a federal lawsuit in Connecticut aiming to boost student access to charter schools, while a second group announced plans for a lawsuit challenging teacher job protections in a still-undetermined state.

The Partnership for Educational Justice already is behind lawsuits aimed at ending teacher tenure in Minnesota and New York. It said last week it was planning to help bring a similar lawsuit as soon as this year in a state yet to be named.

In addition to opposition to tenure, other like-minded advocacy groups have embraced standardized testing for students, more funding for charter schools and linking teacher salaries to student performance.

In the last five years, North Carolina, Florida and Kansas, all with Republican-controlled legislatures, have passed laws to eliminate or phase out tenure for public school teachers. But most other U.S. states have some form of tenure.