Delta says outage hurt August revenue by about $100 million

A Delta Airlines employee hands out snacks to passengers waiting to check in following a Delta Airlines system-wide computer breakdown, at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Ax

Delta Air Lines Inc. said its revenue for August was reduced by about $100 million due to an outage that led to the cancellation of 2,300 flights over three days.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile, a key measure of an airline's performance that measures sales against flight capacity, declined 9.5 percent in August from a year earlier, its biggest drop in nine months. Excluding the impact of the outage, Delta's unit revenue was below expectations, J.P.Morgan's Jamie Baker wrote in a note.

Baker said he expects Delta to cut its third-quarter operating margin to at least 17-19 percent from its current forecast of 19-21 percent.

The No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said last month a power outage hit its computer systems, leading to the flight cancellations. Delta in July forecast a drop of 4-6 percent in PRASM for the third quarter ending September.