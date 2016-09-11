MANDAN, N.D.—A reporter from Democracy Now! who documented security personnel with guard dogs working for Dakota Access Pipeline is facing criminal trespassing charges in Morton County.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Amy Goodman of New York for a Class B misdemeanor, according to court documents.

Goodman, a reporter for the independent news program, can be seen on news footage from Sept. 3 documenting the clash between protesters and private security personnel with guard dogs and pepper spray at a Dakota Access construction site, including footage showing people with bite injuries, a dog with blood on its mouth and a dog attacking a horse.

The video footage has been widely cited by people who have since criticized the use of dogs by the security personnel, including the American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota. The report also went viral online and was re-broadcast on many outlets.

"This is unacceptable violation of freedom of the press," said Goodman in a statement. "I was doing my job by covering pipeline guards unleashing dogs and pepper spray on Native American protesters."

Morton County authorities also have charged Cody Charles Hall, 39, Eagle Butte, S.D., with trespassing after identifying him from video and photos viewed by investigators, said Donnell Preskey, spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's Office.

Hall, a protest organizer with the Red Warrior Camp, was arrested Friday afternoon after police stopped him in a vehicle with expired tabs. Hall is charged with two counts of trespassing, one a Class B misdemeanor in connection with the Sept. 3 protest. He also is charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in connection with the Sept. 6 protest involving people who vandalized equipment or bound themselves to construction equipment.

Hall is expected to be in the Morton County Jail until he can see a judge on Monday, Preskey said.

A total of 38 arrests have been made in connection with the Dakota Access protests.

Morton County authorities also issued arrest warrants last week for Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and running mate Ajamu Baraka for criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Authorities filed charges after they were alerted to video that showed Stein painting "I approve this message" on the front of a bulldozer and Baraka painting the last word in the message "We need decolonization."

The North Dakota Private Investigation and Security Board is investigating the use of dogs by security and whether the personnel were properly licensed or registered to work in the state.