John O’Hara, business development manager for Halliburton Co, describes a piece of equipment to members of Pay It Forward During The Downturn, a networking group for laid-off white collar oilfield workers, during a tour of a Halliburton facility in Spring, Texas, U.S., on Aug.18, 2016. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

CHICAGO - The Federal Reserve should avoid removing support for the U.S. economy too quickly because of potential weakness in the labor market and risks of foreign economic downturns, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday.

"Today's new normal counsels prudence in the removal of policy accommodation," Brainard told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

She said the labor market might be farther from full strength than some economists believe, which would suggest "the case to tighten policy preemptively is less compelling."

While Brainard did not comment on the specific timing of future interest rate policy, the comments suggested she was holding firm in arguing for caution.

Policymakers will go into the Sept. 20-21 meeting divided, with some concerned current lowrates will fuel a surge in inflation while another camp, which includes Brainard, has argued that the Fed should not rush to raise rates.

Many other policymakers think the U.S. job market is near full strength and Fed Chair Janet Yellen argued in July the case for rate increases has strengthened.

"I think circumstances call for a lively discussion next week," said Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who will not be a voter at next week's policy review but will participate in discussions.

Brainard said on Monday the labor market might still tighten further without putting pressure on inflation.

"The response of inflation to unexpected strength in demand will likely be modest and gradual, requiring a correspondingly moderate policy response," she said.

The central bank last raised borrowing costs in December, ending seven years of near-zerorates. Policymakers signaled in June they could still hike rates twice in what remained of 2016.

The Fed is widely seen keeping interest rates unchanged at next week's meeting as well as at its Nov. 1-2 policy review. Prices for fed funds futures contracts suggest investors see the odds of a December hike at just above 50/50.

Over the last year, Brainard has been one of the Fed's most vocal defenders of low interest ratepolicy, arguing the United States is vulnerable to economic troubles in Asia and Europe.

She said on Monday the low interest rate policies across advanced economies could make the United States more vulnerable to spikes in the value of the dollar which could put downward pressure on inflation.

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump accused the Fed on Monday of keepinginterest rates low because of political pressure from the Obama administration.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said "politics does not play a part" in the Fed's deliberations and that current low U.S. inflation means there is no "huge urgency" to hike.

Inflation has been below the Fed's 2 percent inflation target for the last four years.

Viewed as an influential voice of caution within the Fed's Washington-based board of governors, Brainard was the U.S. Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs from 2010 to 2013.

(Reporting by Jason Lange in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)