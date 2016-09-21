Search
    UND investigating Snapchat with racial slur featuring women wearing school gear

    By Forum News Service Today at 8:30 a.m.

    GRAND FORKS -- UND is investigating a photo posted online with a derogatory racial slur and what appears to be college students.

    A photo posted to Snapchat, a popular mobile app used to post videos and images, depicts three women wearing UND apparel smiling in what looks to be a UND dormitory. The photo is captioned “Locked the black b**** out.”

    The Snap has triggered outrage on social media, with some claiming racism is alive at the school. Others have demanded action by the university’s administration.

    UND Police and the Office of Student Rights and Responsibility are investigating the matter for any “legal or Code of Student Life violations.”

    “What is portrayed is not part of the community values that we expound,” according to a tweet by UND on its Twitter account. “We take seriously issues related to respect for all.”

