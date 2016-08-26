Two Kandiyohi County churches close their doors this weekend

Brian Edwards / Tribune The Church of St. Thomas More, opened in 1936 in Lake Lillian, will join St. Patrick in closing its doors after a final Mass on Sunday.

Brian Edwards / Tribune The sign for the Church of St. Patrick in Kandiyohi, the oldest church community in Kandiyohi County, sits away from the current church across a small field that was once the site of the original church building.

Brian Edwards / Tribune The Church of St. Patrick in Kandiyohi, which will close its doors Saturday, is the oldest church community in Kandiyohi County.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY—Parishioners from Lake Lillian and Kandiyohi will gather together one last time this weekend at two historic churches before the buildings are shuttered.

The Church of St. Patrick in Kandiyohi and the Church of St. Thomas More in Lake Lillian are hosting their final Masses on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, after officially merging earlier this summer with the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Although the three churches were already a part of The Catholic Area Faith Community of Jesus Our Living Water, the final Masses will bookend the five-year integration process of the churches.

The closing of the Church of St. Patrick comes with a weighty history. The community opened its doors in 1869, before Monongalia County had merged with Kandiyohi County, said Mary Nordstrom, director of administration at Our Living Water. The church served members from both counties before and after the merger.

And the Church of St. Thomas More — although young compared to St. Patrick — was opened 70 years ago in 1936, she said.

"A loss of a parish is a lot like a death," said the Rev. Steve Verhelst, who has been the pastor at Our Living Water faith community for the last six years. The sense of community that people have as a member of a church, he said, can be a difficult thing to deal with.

When Father Verhelst came to St. Mary in 2007 from the Benson area, he said that talks of consolidation were already under way.

Rural churches all throughout the country have been strained by the modernization and urbanization of the farming community, whose large family and community size traditionally kept churches afloat. As more people move toward city centers and large-scale farming continues to replace family farming, the churches have hit a roadblock, he said.

"It is happening throughout the Midwest and West Coast," Verhelst said. "The East Coast (has started) as well."

Johanna Malvin, a member of St. Thomas More since 1964, has held numerous leadership and volunteer roles at the church, such as organizing the fall festival, arranging for the cleaning of the church and serving as the president of Catholic Church Women.

"I put my heart into (the church) to keep it going and support it as it got smaller," she said.

The close-knit aspect of the church kept people coming back, she said, even as the overall community numbers continued to shrink. "If you weren't in your seat on Sunday, someone would call and ask why."

Although talks about closing down the church began five years ago, Malvin said the closing still caught many community members by surprise. Last September, the three churches began to rotate which building would host Mass.

Malvin said she will attend St. Mary's after this weekend, but knows that the transition will be difficult for a lot of the longtime members. "Especially the people in their 90s, they expected to have their funerals (at St. Thomas More.)"

The move represents a chance for her and others to make the best of a tough situation, and she said she plans to bring along the memories of her old parish to her new one.

"You can't give in," Malvin said. "I'm thankful that I've had the experiences I had with my little church."

Nevertheless, there are positives to the merger. The church will be able to do more because resources — both time and money of the parishioners — won't be used for duplicate efforts at the nearby churches, Verhelst said. Combining resources will allow for better planning and execution of the goals of the church community.

The closings provide an opportunity to take advantage of a new situation, he said. " Life always comes from death."