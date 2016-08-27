Governor to receive invite to tour Appleton prison

APPLETON—An invitation will be on its way to Gov. Mark Dayton to tour the Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton.

Rep. Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, is asking the governor to tour the shuttered prison after hearing recent news reports that the governor is opposed to purchasing the facility.

Miller said he is particularly concerned about a statement attributed to the governor in news reports in March. Dayton expressed concerns at the time that the privately owned prison needed rehabilitation.

"That is a hugely expensive proposition,'' he is quoted as saying.

Miller said the comment tells him no one from the governor's office has been out to see the prison.

"It's a state-of-the-art facility,'' Miller said.

He noted that the facility is maintained to be ready to hold inmates. If its owner Corrections Corporation of America had a contract for inmates at this time, they would be held there, he said.

Miller said he is hoping Gov. Dayton will take advantage of either of two upcoming visits to the area to tour the facility. The governor be in the Watson and Montevideo area for the Governor's Pheasant Opener on Oct. 15. The governor is also visiting all 87 counties in coming months.

Miller said he has mentioned the idea of sending an invitation to the governor to representatives of the city of Appleton and Swift County. He is hoping a formal invitation can go out to the governor from the two entities, as it would likely be more effective than an invitation from him alone.

The representative added that he would be happy to host the tour.

The recent announcement by the federal government that it intends to phase out the use of privately owned prisons has some concerned that this would adversely affect the possible sale of the Prairie Correctional Facility. Miller recently stated in a letter to the editor that it could instead be somewhat of a positive. It might cost less to purchase the facility. Minnesota continues to face an issue of prison overcrowding, and the Appleton facility remains a viable solution, according to Miller.

Dayton's press secretary, Sam Fettig, said Friday that the governor's focus, along with Department of Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy, has been "to resolve our prison overcrowding with existing facilities, but it is a strategy which can be reviewed by the next Legislature."