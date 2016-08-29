Tribune file photo The Chippewa River Project is aiming to increase the amount of perennial cover in the watershed to improve water quality. Part of that effort included last summer’s Simon Lake Bio-Blitz, shown here, where participants could view the benefits of perennial cover. Two reports on water quality in the watershed are available for public comment until Sept. 7.

MARSHALL — Two water quality reports for the Chippewa River Watershed water quality report are available for public comment.

The Chippewa River Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy report summarizes past efforts to monitor and improve water quality and identifies future strategies for restoring and protecting water quality.

The Chippewa River Watershed Total Maximum Daily Load report details specific water quality impairments among individual lakes and streams in the watershed.

According to a news release from Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, both reports are available for public comment through Sept. 7.

The Chippewa River Watershed drains a 2,080-square-mile area entering into the Minnesota River near Montevideo. It includes portions of Otter Tail, Grant, Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Swift, Kandiyohi, Chippewa counties, and a very small portion of Stearns.

MPCA said in the release that the reports show that lakes and streams in the Chippewa River Watershed are polluted with excess nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus), algae and sediment, and have low levels of dissolved oxygen and altered habitat conditions. In some areas, the pollution is severe enough to harm aquatic insects and fish. Of 64 lakes assessed for aquatic recreation, 30 fully support that use, and 34 are impaired.

The watershed landscape is dominated by cultivated crops with small portions of perennially vegetated landscapes and developed areas. Because of poor natural drainage in many parts of the southern area, large portions have been altered by artificial drainage for settlement and farming, MPCA said in the release.

Comments on the two reports should be submitted in writing to Paul Wymar, MPCA, 504 Fairgrounds Rd., Ste. 200, Marshall, MN 56258, or by email to paul.wymar30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Comments must include a statement of the action you wish the MPCA to take, including specific references to sections of the report that you believe should be changed, and specific reasons supporting your position. After reviewing comments, the MPCA may revise the draft reports.

Wymar is available to answer questions by phone at 507-476-4282. More information is also available from Kylene Olson, Chippewa River Watershed Project administrator, 320-321-1717, kylene@chippewariver.org.

The draft reports are available on the MPCA's Chippewa River Watershed page, and upon request at the MPCA office at 504 Fairgrounds Rd. in Marshall.

For more information, call the MPCA at 800-657-3864 or visit the agency's Impaired waters webpage.