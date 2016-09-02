Field day set Sept. 15 in Lake Wilson

Sponsored by the Soil Health Partnership, the hands-on learning event will showcase how changing nutrient management and tillage strategies, along with cover crop adoption, can create lasting environmental and even economic benefits.

"Hopefully farmers are hearing more about the importance of soil health, but we want them to know this goes deeper than just the latest fad," said Nick Goeser, director of the Soil Health Partnership. "Farmers have a keen interest not only in making good yields, but in sustaining and preserving their land for generations to come. Improving soil health can help them with both objectives."

The field day takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1373 State Highway 91 in Lake Wilson and will include field and equipment demonstrations, cover crop inter-seeding and establishment options, nutrient management solutions, strip-till demonstrations and a soil pit to observe cover crop root growth and soil properties.

The event is hosted by Bryan and Lauren Biegler, farmers enrolled in the partnership.

For more details or to register, visit SoilHealthPartnership.org.