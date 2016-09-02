Litchfield man injured after falling asleep behind the wheel

LITCHFIELD -- A Litchfield man was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital Friday afternoon after he fell asleep behind the wheel and ran his vehicle off of the road.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 89-year-old John L. Saeger sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

His 2001 Dodge Dakota had been traveling east on State Highway 24 at the time of the crash, around 11 a.m. He drifted off the road near the Meeker County Fairgrounds, at 620th Avenue in Litchfield.

The Patrol said Saeger was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office assisted the State Patrol on the scene. The Patrol is still investigating the crash.