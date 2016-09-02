Wet weather delays regional MnDOT projects

WILLMAR—Because of recent wet weather, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will delay several concrete rehabilitation projects that were scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Unless weather creates additional delays, many of the projects are now scheduled to begin Sept. 12, according to a news release from MnDOT.

Concrete repairs are scheduled to begin Sept. 12 in Redwood Falls—state Highway 19 from the Redwood River east to North Gould Street and U.S. Highway 71 from West 11th Street to Second Street; and a project in Fairfax—Highway 19 from state Highway 4 Sibley County line to east of Fairfax.

On Sept. 15, work is expected to begin on Highway 71 between Blomkest and Olivia.

The final projects will begin Sept. 22 including state Highway 15 west of Dassel and U.S. Highway 12 in Cokato.

All concrete repairs, except those in Redwood Falls, will require a short detour. Detour routes with maps, are available on MnDOT's project webpage.

According to the news release, the estimated project cost is $1 million. Interstate Improvement Inc. is the contractor on the project.

MnDOT asks motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones. Motorists who speed through a work zone or disobey work zone flaggers face a $300 fine.