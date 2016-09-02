Search
    Woman injured in collision Friday in Clara City

    By Susan Lunneborg Today at 8:26 p.m.
    A Paynesville woman was injured in a collision Friday evening at the intersection of state Highways 23 and 7 in Clara City. (Tom Cherveny / Tribune)1 / 2
    Clara City Fire Department volunteers help direct traffic Friday evening at the intersection of Minnesota Highways 23 and 7 while other emergency responders assist the drivers involved in a crash. A pickup truck and car collided there shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday. (Tom Cherveny / Tribune)2 / 2

    CLARA CITY—A Paynesville woman was injured in a collision Friday evening at the intersection of state Highways 23 and 7 in Clara City.

    According to the State Patrol report, Veronica M. Kunstleben, 72, was northbound in a Ford Taurus on Highway 23. A Dodge Ram pickup driven by Phillip P. Schmidt, 33 , of Shakopee was westbound on Highway 7 and the two collided.

    Kunstleben was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with what were described by the State Patrol as non-life-threatening injuries.

    Schmidt suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday.

    Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol said. Both vehicles were listed as totaled.

    There is a stop sign at the intersection for traffic traveling on Highway 23.

    The Clara City Police Department assisted at the scene, as well as Clara City fire and ambulance.

    Susan Lunneborg
    Susan Lunneborg is news editor of the West Central Tribune. She joined the staff in Willmar in 1999 and has been a newspaper journalist for more than 20 years. She can be reached directly at the email linked here, but for the most timely response, please send news releases to the Tribune's general news email: news@wctrib.com.
    SLunneborg@wctrib.com
    (320) 235-1150
