Woman injured in collision Friday in Clara City
CLARA CITY—A Paynesville woman was injured in a collision Friday evening at the intersection of state Highways 23 and 7 in Clara City.
According to the State Patrol report, Veronica M. Kunstleben, 72, was northbound in a Ford Taurus on Highway 23. A Dodge Ram pickup driven by Phillip P. Schmidt, 33 , of Shakopee was westbound on Highway 7 and the two collided.
Kunstleben was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with what were described by the State Patrol as non-life-threatening injuries.
Schmidt suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported at 5:20 p.m. Friday.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol said. Both vehicles were listed as totaled.
There is a stop sign at the intersection for traffic traveling on Highway 23.
The Clara City Police Department assisted at the scene, as well as Clara City fire and ambulance.