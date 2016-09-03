Wildlife can benefit when trees are added to the agricultural landscape in the right places, and kept from the wrong places. (Tom Cherveny / Tribune)

Adding trees to the prairie landscape can provide economic and environmental benefits. Trees can be used to improve pastures, protect soil from erosion and crops from stress. Here, cattle graze at the Moonstone Farm near Montevideo, where woody plants have been incorporated into the overall farm operation. (Tom Cherveny / Tribune)

And today, the need is as great as ever.

"The wide open spaces,'' said Diomy Zamora, an extension educator with the University of Minnesota's agroforestry team, as to why Kandiyohi County was host to the team's annual summit. The event, held Monday through Wednesday at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer, was aimed at acquainting area professionals in agriculture and conservation with agroforestry opportunities.

The wide open spaces referred to by Zamora speaks to the problem of wind-driven erosion of topsoil in the region. The planting of windbreaks remains the most visible benefit of agroforestry practices in an agricultural landscape. The summit participants toured a variety of windbreaks on farms in the area to learn about the benefits they provide, from protecting topsoil to improvements in yields by reducing stress on crops.

The goal isn't necessarily to get more trees on the landscape, but to "put the right things in the right places,'' said Jodie Provost, a brushland and forest habitat specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Putting the right plants in the right places can simultaneously offer a range of environmental and economic benefits.

Provost, who grew up on a farm west of Fargo, North Dakota, noted that in intensively farmed areas, windbreaks and groves of trees might offer the only habitat for wildlife.

Planting a diversity of woody plants when establishing these windbreaks can provide bigger environmental benefits, she said.

Including flowering trees to the mix can add the benefit of helping native pollinators, according to Gary Wyatt, an extension educator with the agroforestry tream.

The challenge isn't just that of encouraging landowners to take on the added costs for the long-term benefits that are possible. Many conservationists aren't enthusiastic about what agroforestry can offer either, according to Provost.

"Ehhh, what do we do with that?'' she said of the response to agroforestry by many conservationists. "I used to think that too until I learned more about it. I think it does have its place and can be used as a habitat tool. It can be used very well or abused.''

Trees have historically been an important part of the landscape in this region, a fact many no longer realize, she said.

Oak savanna once covered 55 million acres in what is now the Midwest. Now, only 30,000 acres remain. "It is one of the most imperiled habitats in the world,'' she said.

Kandiyohi County was once known for the oak savanna covering much of its northern half. Sibley State Park is currently working to restore and protect the oak savanna that is the defining characteristic of its natural environment.

Kandiyohi County today includes roughly 6,000 to 7,000 acres of hardwoods, a legacy of its natural landscape.

Trees also had a historic presence on the landscape of neighboring counties as well, even those well-known for images of the open prairie. Trees lined many of the waterways in this area and especially the Minnesota River. Its floodplain was tree-filled as far upstream as Lac qui Parle Lake. There were also clusters of woods in the prairie pothole areas of Renville and Chippewa counties, Provost said.

Black Oak Avenue in Montevideo is a historic reminder of the trail that once led to a small lake known for its inviting grove of the fire-resistant trees.

Putting the "right trees in the right places'' can restore the landscape while benefiting the economy. For example, oak savanna can be returned to areas used for pasture to the benefit of the cattle, wildlife, and the farm's bottom line.

Alley cropping, or planting crops between rows of trees to protect erosion-prone land, offers economic opportunities too. Nut- or fruit-bearing trees that are eventually harvested for their fiber can be planted. They provide new revenue to a farm.

Floodplains in riparian areas are another often overlooked opportunity for agroforestry practices than can diversify the environment and add revenue to a farm when the right mix of woody plants are chosen.