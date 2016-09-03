Corps to replace Lac qui Parle dam gates

Tom Cherveny / Tribune file photo An angler tries his luck below the Lac qui Parle dam in late July. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin work to replace the gates on the dam after the Labor Day weekend.

ST. PAUL—Water levels in Lac qui Parle Lake will be higher this autumn as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, replaces the nine gates on the dam at the lake's outlet.

The Corps' maintenance and repair team will begin construction after the Labor Day weekend, according to the Corps.

In order to safely complete the construction, the Corps plans to construct a coffer dam to block off 75 percent of the dam gates. This will reduce the number of gates that can pass water to three.

As a result, the Lac qui Parle pool elevation is expected to rise and fluctuate between elevations 935.2 feet and 937.2 feet, the Corps said ina news release. However, the pool elevation could be lower or higher dependent on actual inflows. The normal fall pool elevation level is 934.0 feet.

In order to reduce inflow into Lac qui Parle Lake, the Corps' water management staff will reduce the amount of flow in the Watson Sag to a minimum flow.