ST. PAUL—As a St. Paul police officer, Danielle Lewis is all too familiar with instances of children being put into danger.

"We deal with child victims all the time, and this case is always the one we think of," the Cottage Grove woman said of the Jacob Wetterling abduction.

When Lewis heard Jacob's remains had been found after 27 years, her heart sunk.

"I thought, 'What can I do? What can I do to support this family that has hoped and prayed for years that they'd find their child alive, and now has to face the worst?' " she said.

What came to mind was creating a Facebook event, "Lights On For Jacob Wetterling," urging people to keep their porch lights on through Monday night, in a show of solidarity with the Wetterling family.

Since Jacob's abduction, his family has kept her porch light on each anniversary of his disappearance. "It was just what I could think of," she said.

"Light up the state and show his family our support," the site says.

Lewis created the Facebook event Saturday afternoon. By 4 p.m. Sunday, about 13,000 people had indicated they planned to participate. Messages of support and images of lit porch lights flowed in from all across the U.S., as well as countries such as China, Italy and the Netherlands.

"When I first created it, I was hoping for maybe 300 to 500, just to show some support for the Wetterling family," she said. "So to see the numbers roll in like this, it's mind-blowing. Not at all what I was expecting."

"I hope they see it," she added. "The whole idea of this was I wanted to show them they're not alone."