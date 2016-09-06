Daniel James Heinrich has been charged in a child pornography investigation has been called a person of interest in the disappearance of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling of St. Joseph, Minn., in 1989.

PAYNESVILLE - The 27-year-old mystery surrounding the abduction and disappearance of Jacob Wetterling ended this weekend in the way that nobody hoped but everybody feared - his remains were found near Paynesville.

The 11-year-old Wetterling was abducted on a dirt road in 1989 near the home of his parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, in rural St. Joseph, about 25 miles from Paynesville.

The remains were identified as Wetterling's by the Ramsey County Medical examiner and a forensic odontologist, Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner said in a news release Saturday evening. Additional DNA testing will be performed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

On Oct. 22, 1989, a masked gunman stepped out of the woods on a rural road in St. Joseph, just west of St. Cloud, and stopped three boys. The gunman told two boys to run into the woods and then took Jacob. The boy hasn't been seen since.

Jacob's abduction shocked and changed Minnesota and its children for a generation.

His parent's never stopped their search for their son and inspired a new national advocacy for missing and abused children.

In recent years, New London blogger Joy Baker began researching and writing about the Wetterling case and a series of sexual assaults in the Paynesville area in the mid- to late-1980s and a Cold Spring case from 1989.

Authorities last year took another look at the case and were led to Danny Heinrich, a man who had been questioned at the time of Jacob's kidnapping. When Heinrich, 53, of Annandale, was arrested in October on charges of child pornography, law enforcement officials called him a "person of interest" in Jacob's kidnapping.

There were reports Saturday morning, first from KSTP-TV, that Heinrich began cooperating in the investigation and led authorities to the remains.

The St. Cloud Times reported Monday in an online report that Heinrich could be back in federal court as early as Tuesday, the deadline for a federal judge to rule on several motions in the child pornography case.

The Times report said Heinrich led authorities to Wetterling's remains during negotiations to resolve the child pornography case.

Heinrich denied any involvement in Jacob's abduction at the time of his arrest in October and so far has not been charged with that crime. He has pleaded not guilty to 25 federal child-pornography charges.

Heinrich had been under increasing scrutiny as authorities revisited Jacob's abduction and investigated a string of sexual assaults on pre-teen and teen boys near Paynesville in the mid- to late 1980s.

Heinrich lived in Paynesville at the time of the Wetterling abduction.

Court documents filed earlier this summer in the Heinrich case detailed the similarities between Jacob's kidnapping on Oct. 22, 1989; the Jan. 13, 1989, abduction and sexual assault of a 13-year-old Cold Spring boy; and "a string of sexually motivated assaults of young boys in the Paynesville, Minn., area in the mid- to late 1980s."

"It has long been believed that the Cold Spring and Wetterling abductions were likely to have been committed by the same person," according to the memorandum, which was filed in U.S. District Court. "The abductions were committed in the same geographic area, involved similarly aged boys, were committed by a lone male suspect and occurred within months of each other."

New testing of DNA evidence last year linked Heinrich to the 1989 kidnapping and sexual assault of Jared Scheierl in Cold Spring, nine months before Wetterling's abduction. Scheierl has spoken publicly for years about his case.

Heinrich cannot be charged in connection with the Scheierl case because the statute of limitations in place at the time has expired.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press contributed to this report.