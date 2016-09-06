The former Paynesville resident who led authorities to Jacob Wetterling’s remains on a Stearns County farm last week is scheduled to appear in federal court in Minneapolis at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Danny Heinrich, who lived in Annandale, was indicted in 2015 on 25 child pornography counts. He was scheduled to go to trial in October on those charges.

The hearing today was originally scheduled to be a status conference for Heinrich’s case.

Related stories: Danny Heinrich Jacob Wetterling

However, after it was announced Saturday that Wetterling’s remains had been recovered, authorities have said they expect to provide more details this week on the discovery.

Heinrich was a suspect early on in the Wetterling abduction case in 1989.

Federal authorities named Heinrich a person of interest in Wetterling’s abduction last year when the federal child porn charges were announced.

The 11-year-old Wetterling was abducted on a dirt road in 1989 near the home of his parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, in rural St. Joseph, about 25 miles from Paynesville.

The remains were identified as Wetterling’s by the Ramsey County Medical examiner and a forensic odontologist, Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner said in a news release Saturday evening. Additional DNA testing will be performed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

On Oct. 22, 1989, a masked gunman stepped out of the woods on a rural road in St. Joseph, just west of St. Cloud, and stopped three boys. The gunman told two boys to run into the woods and then took Jacob. The boy hasn’t been seen since.

Jacob’s abduction shocked and changed Minnesota and its children for a generation.

Heinrich lived in Paynesville at the time of the Wetterling abduction.

Court documents filed earlier this summer in the Heinrich case detailed the similarities between Jacob’s kidnapping on Oct. 22, 1989; the Jan. 13, 1989, abduction and sexual assault of a 13-year-old Cold Spring boy; and “a string of sexually motivated assaults of young boys in the Paynesville, Minn., area in the mid- to late 1980s.”

“It has long been believed that the Cold Spring and Wetterling abductions were likely to have been committed by the same person,” according to the memorandum, which was filed in U.S. District Court. “The abductions were committed in the same geographic area, involved similarly aged boys, were committed by a lone male suspect and occurred within months of each other.”

New testing of DNA evidence last year linked Heinrich to the 1989 kidnapping and sexual assault of Jared Scheierl in Cold Spring, nine months before Wetterling’s abduction. Scheierl has spoken publicly for years about his case.

Heinrich cannot be charged in connection with the Scheierl case because the statute of limitations in place at the time has expired.