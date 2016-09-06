Motorcyclist airlifted after Meeker County crash

DARWIN TOWNSHIP -- A motorcyclist was severely injured Saturday as he rode with four other motorcyclists and crashed on Meeker County Road 14.

Michael Lodermeier, 56, of St. Joseph, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries, according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office. At the time of the crash, just after 5 p.m. Saturday, he had been traveling near 250th Street in Darwin Township.

His motorcycle made contact with another motorcycle in the group, driven by 54-year-old John Nelson of Garfield, according to the sheriff's office.

Nelson was not injured, and the side mirror of his motorcycle was damaged. Lodermeier's 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle was totaled in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, according to a Tuesday news release from the sheriff's office. The Litchfield Fire Department, Litchfield Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter assisted with the crash.