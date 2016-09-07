Tom Cherveny / Tribune file photo Ted Thull started building his dream home in 2000 but found himself over his head and in financial difficulties before he could complete it. A district judge has ruled in favor of the city of Granite Falls by finding that the house violates the city’s nuisance ordinance. Thull plans to appeal.

GRANITE FALLS—A district judge has ruled in favor of the city of Granite Falls by finding that a house built nearly 16 years ago but still not habitable violates the city's nuisance ordinance.

District Judge Thomas Van Hon found in favor of the city in an order filed Aug. 15, but he vacated the order until Sept. 15 to allow time for its appeal.

The owner of the house, Ted Thull of Oak Grove, is asking for a stay of the order and will appeal the ruling, said his attorney, Doug Kluver of Montevideo.

Kluver said the judge's order finds that Thull violated a city nuisance ordinance that sets a specified time frame for the completion of projects. Kluver said Thull obtained his permit to build the structure years before this ordinance was adopted by the city and its requirements cannot be applied retroactively.

Thull estimates that he invested around $100,000 in materials to construct the 4,400-square-foot structure on Fromm Circle in the city's Highland Park area. The city is demanding that it be razed and that Thull pay costs of over $11,000 for its removal.

Thull built the structure as his dream home 16 years ago before he was a licensed contractor. By his own admission, he made a number of mistakes in his "learning by doing'' approach, he told the Tribune earlier this year.

The city's building inspector and an engineering firm have outlined a list of corrections that would be needed to bring the building into compliance. Thull, now a licensed contractor, said he wants the opportunity to bring the building up to code and save it from the landfill.

The litigation has created a catch-22 dilemma for Thull, according to his attorney. Thull would like to have made the corrections this summer, but cannot do so. As a licensed contractor, he would risk losing his license if he did work on a structure without a building permit in hand.

He applied to the city for a building permit in March to make the corrections, but the city has not acted on the application, according to Kluver.

He said the costs of litigation involving the structure will exceed the costs of actually renovating the structure to meet code.

Kluver said Thull has offered to post a bond equal to the costs of removing the structure in return for a three-month time frame to bring it up to code. If he fails to do so, the bond would be forfeited and cover the city's costs for its removal.

The city has not acted on the offer, Kluver said, adding that he hopes the parties could reach an agreement and avoid continued litigation in the matter.

The city attorney for Granite Falls was out of town and not available for comment.