Carolyn Lange / Tribune file photo Crews work July 18 to replace broken power lines on the east side of Granite Falls after a severe storm July 16 took out power to the entire town. Disaster aid will be on its way to Chippewa and Yellow Medicine counties and the Upper Sioux Community for storm damage to public utilities.

ST. PAUL—Disaster aid will be on its way to Chippewa and Yellow Medicine counties and the Upper Sioux Community, Gov. Mark Dayton announced Wednesday.

The governor authorized up to an estimated $259,191 in relief from the state disaster assistance contingency account for the three entities. The counties and the tribal community experienced damage to their public utilities caused by severe thunderstorms and high winds on July 16, and incurred significant debris removal costs.

The state reimburses 75 percent of eligible costs with the localities responsible for the remainder.

Chippewa County incurred $52,786 in damages and qualifies for $40,340 in state aid.

Yellow Medicine County incurred $237,102 in damages and qualifies for $177,826 in state aid.

The Upper Sioux Community incurred $54,700 in damages and qualifies for $41,025 in state aid.