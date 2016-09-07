Swift County Administrator is Iowa finalist

CARROLL, Iowa - Swift County Administrator Mike Pogge-Weaver has received a conditional offer to become the city manager for Carroll, Iowa, according to a report published Wednesday by the Carroll County News.

The newspaper reported that the mayor, Dr. Eric Jensen, had announced the offer. Pogge-Weaver was one of three finalists who had participated in a public forum as part of the selection process.

Pogge-Weaver grew up in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and has relatives in the Lake City area, the paper reported.

The Carroll City Council will consider the offer to Pogge-Weaver at its Sept. 12 meeting, and act on a formal contract at a later date. Pogge-Weaver could begin his duties as Carroll City Manager on Oct. 24.