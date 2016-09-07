Renville County appoints new administrator

OLIVIA—Renville County's Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday the appointment of Lisa Herges as the new county administrator.

Herges had been offered the position in August and recently accepted it following discussions with Board Chairman Bob Fox.

Herges has been working with Mille Lacs County for 13 years, the last eight years as personnel director/assistant county administrator. She is currently serving as coordinator for Todd County as part of a commitment made by Mille Lacs County to assist the neighboring county.

Fox said Herges will fulfill a 90-day commitment made to Todd County, and consequently will serve Renville County on a part-time basis until mid-November. She will begin her part-time duties in Renville County on Sept. 26.

Herges is a native of Milaca. She holds a bachelor's degree in management from the College of St. Scholastica. She began her professional career in the private sector. A company buyout and subsequent layoff resulted in her taking a position with a county government, where she discovered a passion for public service, according to information from Renville County.

"I am honored to be selected to serve the board and community as the next Renville County administrator," Herges stated in the announcement of her appointment.

She will be relocating to Olivia and is looking forward to being active in the community, she added.

Herges succeeds Sara Folsted, who recently accepted the administrator position in Rice County.