Glenwood man at large after car and foot chase from deputy

After multiple perimeter ground searches and a Minnesota State Patrol search by helicopter, the Pope County Sheriff's Office says it is still looking for a man who ran from a deputy after an attempted traffic stop early Thursday.

The office named Jacob Donovan Nelson, 29, of rural Glenwood, as the suspect. He has been described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, with short hair and a goatee.

At the time of the chase, Nelson was shirtless and wore a pair of shorts.

The sheriff’s office said Nelson is wanted for the chase, as well as several Douglas County warrants. It is asking anyone with information to call 320-634-5411.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office responded to a report of a suspicious Buick, parked on 120th St. near State Highway 29 in Leven Township.

A deputy arrived at the area, but the vehicle reportedly left at a high rate of speed, traveling north on Highway 29.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. It did not stop, according to a news release from Deputy Eric Thesing. Instead, the vehicle continued east, and eventually parked in the wrong lane of traffic.

The driver got out of the vehicle and took off through a corn field to the north.

Perimeters were set by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, along with a K-9 unit, searched through the corn.

One law enforcement unit reportedly spotted Nelson near a home at the intersection of 210th Avenue and 105th St., but he fled again.

Another perimeter was set near a wooded area near a swamp and corn fields. The State Patrol helicopter was also called in to assist with an air search. No unit has been able to locate and apprehend a suspect in the case.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Police Department, Starbuck Police Department, Minnesota BCA and Minnesota DNR conservation officers assisted Pope County with the incident.