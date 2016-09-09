Jacob Donovan Nelson, 29, of rural Glenwood, turned himself in to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.



The sheriff’s office said Nelson was wanted for the chase, as well as several Douglas County warrants.





Charges are now pending in Pope County for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer on foot.



Just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office had responded to a report of a suspicious Buick, parked on 120th St. near State Highway 29 in Leven Township.



A deputy arrived at the area, but the vehicle reportedly left at a high rate of speed, traveling north on Highway 29.



The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. It did not stop, according to a news release from Deputy Eric Thesing. Instead, the vehicle continued east, and eventually parked in the wrong lane of traffic.



The driver got out of the vehicle and took off through a corn field to the north.



Perimeters were set by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, along with a K-9 unit, searched through the corn.



One law enforcement unit reportedly spotted Nelson near a home at the intersection of 210th Avenue and 105th St., but he fled again.



Another perimeter was set near a wooded area near a swamp and corn fields. The State Patrol helicopter was also called in to assist with an air search. No unit was able to locate and apprehend a suspect in the case.



The Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Police Department, Starbuck Police Department, Minnesota BCA and Minnesota DNR conservation officers assisted Pope County with the incident.