Motorcyclist injured in weekend Meeker County crash has died

DARWIN TOWNSHIP -- The St. Joseph man severely injured in a motorcycle crash Sept. 3 on Meeker County Road 14 has died.

Michael Lodermeier, 56, died as a result of severe head trauma from the crash, according to Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze.

In a news release, Cruze said the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the crash.

Lodermeier had been driving with a group of four other motorcyclists on County Road 14 near 250th Street in Darwin Township.

Around 5 p.m., his motorcycle made contact with another motorcycle in the group, driven by 54-year-old John Nelson of Garfield, according to the sheriff's office.

Lodermeier was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

Nelson was not injured, and the side mirror of his motorcycle was damaged. Lodermeier's 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle was totaled in the crash.