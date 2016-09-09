MONTEVIDEO—Mental health advocate Sue Abderholden, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota, will present a free public education program later this month on building Minnesota's mental health system called "Forty Years of Change."

There will be programs Sept. 28 in Montevideo and Willmar. She will speak from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 731 N. 11th St., Montevideo, and from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the YMCA, 1000 Lakeland Dr. S.E. in Willmar.

The program is part of a 40-city tour celebrating NAMI Minnesota's 40th anniversary and its advocacy work to improve mental health services. NAMI seeks community input on better supporting the needs of children and adults living with a mental illness and their families.

Families, professionals, persons living with a mental illness and the general public are invited to attend. To register or get more information, go to namihelps.org or call 651-645-2948 or 1-888-626-4435. Registration is not required, however.