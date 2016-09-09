WILLMAR — The construction of the passing lane on Minnesota Highway 23 north of Raymond will begin Monday. The detour will take motorists on Kandiyohi County Road 3 and U.S. Highway 71.

The detour on Highway 23 south of Raymond, around Clara City, was removed Aug. 26.

The Highway 23 passing lanes are a Corridors of Commerce project. The 2013 Minnesota Legislature created the Corridors of Commerce program by authorizing the sale of up to $300 million in new bonds for the construction, reconstruction and improvement of trunk highways.

The estimated project cost is $10.9 million. For more information on this project visit: " target="_blank">bit.ly/2cg2ZkP.